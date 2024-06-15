Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Fast Charge: Apple’s limited AI support is a hard pill to swallow

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

OPINION: Apple Intelligence was, hands-down, the most exciting announcement at WWDC 2024 earlier this week.

It’s Apple’s long-awaited entry into the world of generative AI and it didn’t disappoint, with a whole host of AI-powered features that match – and in places, goes much further than – the Android competition.

Take Siri for example; the virtual assistant will be able to interact with apps on your behalf, allowing you to say things like ‘play the podcast I was listening to last week’ or ‘show me the last document I opened in Files’, with support for third-party apps also in the works. 

It also features integration with one of the most popular LLMs around, ChatGPT 4o, which will analyse images and, for example, suggest a new colour to paint the walls in your living room. Throw in generative AI writing support, the ability to remove distractions from photos, Genmoji and a plethora of other AI-powered features and it’s hands-down the biggest feature that Apple has announced in years.

So, what’s the big problem? It all boils down to which models of iPhone will be able to take advantage of Apple Intelligence once it’s released with the big iOS 18 update due later this year. Reader, I’m afraid to say that it’s an exclusive list. 

So exclusive in fact that only two models of iPhone can support it; the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Yep, even if you bought an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus this year, you won’t be able to take advantage of the GenAI tech when it’s made available. 

Apple Intelligence on iPhone

As for why, it’s a frustratingly simple answer; only the A17 Pro has been deemed powerful enough to handle the Apple Intelligence experience, along with M-series chips on the iPad and Mac fronts. That’s particularly important because of Apple’s decision to handle most of the AI processing entirely on-device. 

It’s a move that’s sure to be massively appreciated by the more privacy-focused among us, continuing Apple’s years-long dedication to user data privacy, but does the average consumer really care? I’d wager that most people will care more that they can’t access this new snazzy set of features on their iPhone, even if it’s only a year old. 

Now, don’t misunderstand me here; I completely agree that on-device generative AI processing is the right way to handle this. It stops user inputs from being stored in a cloud server somewhere, and also stops potentially sensitive data from being used for LLM training and served up to other users. 

Instead, I feel the better approach would’ve been to introduce a handful of the lesser-demanding Apple Intelligence features to older models of iPhone, bringing tens of millions of iPhone users into the fold instead of being left in the cold completely.

Genmoji Apple Intelligence

Now I’m not an AI scientist and I don’t have intimate knowledge of just how Apple Intelligence works – shocking, I know – so I can’t say which of the features are less demanding than others, but I’ve got to assume that on-device generative fill is more demanding than transcribing voice recordings. 

Even if the process takes slightly longer on older devices, I think that’d be an acceptable compromise, and one that gives consumers the choice of whether to upgrade to an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max (or one of the models of iPhone 16 later this year) rather than their hand being forced.

I think that’s the hardest pill to swallow for me; this is an obvious way for Apple to get existing iPhone owners to upgrade their devices early, even if in cases for the likes of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max and iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, they’re perfectly capable devices in practically every other regard – especially with Apple confirming recently that iPhone sales have slumped by 10% year-on-year.

You might like…

The Honor 200 Pro can take better Portrait shots than the Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Honor 200 Pro can take better Portrait shots than the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Lewis Painter 3 days ago
iPhone Mirroring on Mac is the real Apple intelligence we needed

iPhone Mirroring on Mac is the real Apple intelligence we needed

Chris Smith 4 days ago
You’ll need to upgrade your Apple Watch sooner than expected

You’ll need to upgrade your Apple Watch sooner than expected

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
The Sonos Ace headphone nails the living room experience, but at a price

The Sonos Ace headphone nails the living room experience, but at a price

David Ludlow 4 days ago
WWDC 2024 makes it clear that Apple doesn’t know what to do with the Vision Pro

WWDC 2024 makes it clear that Apple doesn’t know what to do with the Vision Pro

Lewis Painter 5 days ago
Winners and Losers: Google Gemini hits the UK as Samsung struggles to keep the Fold 6 under wraps

Winners and Losers: Google Gemini hits the UK as Samsung struggles to keep the Fold 6 under wraps

Hannah Davies 6 days ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words