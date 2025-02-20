The fantastic Oppo Find N5 makes me sad

Following weeks of teasers that included a comparison with Apple’s ultra-thin iPad Pro M4, the Oppo Find N5 is official – and it’s the thinnest foldable around in 2025.

Measuring just 8.93mm thick when folded, it’s not only thinner than the competing 9.2 mm-thick Honor Magic V3 but almost identical to regular candy bar phones like the 8.9 mm-thick Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra. And, at 229g, it’s teetering on the edge of regular smartphone territory.

That’s thanks in part to a redesigned hinge that’s both slimmer and more durable, and of course, plenty of engineering magic from Oppo’s R&D team. I mean, just look at this thing. It’s a marvel, especially against the comparatively chunky Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Oppo Find N5

Surprisingly, despite the ultra-slim dimensions, you’re still getting one of the most feature-packed foldables around.

The Find N5 offers a combination of 6.62-inch and 8.12-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED screens, with the latter offering a vanishingly slim crease going by real-world images I’ve seen so far. There’s also a whopping 5600mAh battery that’s the largest around, coupled with fast 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

Under the hood, the Find N5 is packing Snapdragon 8 Elite power to compete with some of the best phones around, along with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Oppo Find N5

There’s a casualty

Admittedly, there is one casualty of the thin design; the camera setup. While the previous-generation Find N3 had a combination of a 48MP main, 64MP telephoto and 48MP ultrawide, the new Find N5 sports a 50MP main, 50MP periscope and 8MP ultrawide.

I’ve always said that there’s more to a great camera than megapixel count, so I’ll hold my reservations until I’ve tested it myself, but it looks like the ultrawide has taken a particularly harsh hit.

Where’s the wider release?

Oppo Find N5

Even with a slight downgrade in the camera department, the Oppo Find N5 is still a very tempting ultra-thin foldable. The catch? It’s not coming to the UK or the US.

To be honest, I kind of expected that to happen. No book-style Oppo foldables have been widely available in the UK, though we did get pretty close with the OnePlus Open.

It’s no secret that the OnePlus Open is a rebadged Oppo Find N3 for the European and American markets, but considering the N3 was a fantastic bit of kit, I had no complaints. In fact, I described the OnePlus Open as “a foldable success, offering a no-compromise experience” in my review.

OnePlus Open. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I anticipated a similar approach with this year’s Find N5: launching in Asian markets under its Oppo brand and appearing in European and American markets as the OnePlus Open 2. This seems obvious, given OnePlus’ brand recognition in those regions, and considering Oppo already possesses the foldable hardware, it felt like an effortless victory.

But, to my surprise, OnePlus Open project manager Vale G confirmed last week that there won’t be a OnePlus Open 2 this year.

Speaking on the OnePlus Community forum, G explained “We’ve carefully considered the timing and our next steps in foldable devices, and we have made the decision not to release a foldable this year.” noting that Oppo is “taking the lead in the foldable segment” with the N5.

It’s not the end of OnePlus’ foldable journey, claiming that “This is not a step back, it’s a recalibration”. However, it means that we won’t be getting the Find N5 in any form in most Western markets – and that makes me so sad.

OnePlus Open. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Oppo and OnePlus had a clear win here, offering not only the thinnest and lightest book-style foldable yet but also one with a promise of better battery life, better hinge technology, and faster charging than many of those available in the UK in 2025.

Not only that, but the original OnePlus Open was my favourite foldable for quite some time. It was well built, with great cameras, solid battery life, and a less noticeable crease than the popular Samsung alternative.

The company’s OxygenOS software, particularly its intuitive full-screen multitasking functionality, also stood out compared to the rest of the competition. That’s still very much the case in 2025.

That said, I was thoroughly looking forward to getting my hands on the OnePlus Open 2 and enjoying all the upgrades it has to offer compared to the first-gen foldable, but it looks like I’ll be hedging my bets on Honor’s upcoming Magic V4 instead.