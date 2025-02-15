OPINION: Apple’s iPhone SE has always served one purpose: to provide a more affordable entry point into iOS and the wider Apple ecosystem. The problem is that recent models of iPhone SE have been a little, well, naff, compared to much of the similarly priced competition – but that could finally change next week.

Since the release of the first iPhone SE back in 2016, Apple has chosen to adopt the look and feel of older iPhones. The first iPhone SE looked a lot like the iPhone 5 despite the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus offering a curvier, more rounded look that would continue until the introduction of the iPhone X.

Importantly, however, it included the same Touch ID as the flagship iPhones, offered a similar screen size to the iPhone 6 and included a powerful chipset. It wasn’t the same A8 as the iPhone 6, but instead, it packed the A6. However, it was still a powerful chipset compared to what you’d get for a similar price elsewhere.

It made a lot of sense, and as a result, it was a genuinely solid alternative to the iPhone 6 that provided the core iOS experience on a budget.

But that trend didn’t continue with subsequent iPhone SE releases.

The neglect of the iPhone SE

The gap between the flagship iPhones and the iPhone SE began to widen with the release of the follow-up iPhone SE 2 in 2020. The iPhone 11 had a similar full-screen design to the one first introduced with the iPhone X, but the iPhone SE retained its ‘old-school’ iPhone look.

It was a new design for the iPhone SE, at least. It was something akin to the iPhone 8 with a 4.7-inch screen and Touch ID functionality in place of the more advanced Face ID. It still had strong points, namely the same A13 Bionic chipset as the iPhone 11, but the reasons to go for the iPhone SE began to dwindle – and things were about to get even worse.

By the time the iPhone SE 3 was released in 2022, Apple’s flagship iPhone design had changed yet again, ditching the rounded corners and curved edges of the iPhone 11 range for the flat-sided look still present on iPhones today.

You might assume Apple might update the iPhone SE’s design to reflect that of the iPhone 11, as it had done with previous iterations, but that wasn’t the case.

Instead, Apple doubled down on that ageing iPhone 8-esque form factor with minimal hardware changes aside from an upgraded A15 Bionic chipset. With the jump to iPhone 12, the iPhone’s display had not only had the upgrade from LCD to OLED but also offered a much higher resolution than the SE.

By this point, practically every element of the iPhone SE was outdated, not just compared to flagship iPhones but even mid-range Android competitors. Aside from its low-res, 4.7-inch LCD not cutting it against OLED alternatives, the single 12MP camera was underwhelming and battery life was really bad, struggling to get users through the day.

It’s this iPhone SE that you can still pick up from the Apple Store today, almost three years after release, running hardware first introduced on the iPhone 8 eight years ago.

As such, it’s an iPhone that I struggle to recommend to anyone, especially when the best mid-rangers in 2025 offer such excellent performance. That’s especially true when you can pick up older flagship iPhones for around the same price, offering infinitely better value for money.

But, dear reader, if the rumours are to be believed, that could finally change with the next generation of iPhone SE.

In fact, Apple’s Tim Cook has already teased a launch next week, so we’re getting something next week. I just really hope it’s what’s rumoured and not another iPhone 8 dupe.

The next iPhone SE could actually be tempting

According to the rumour mill, the iPhone SE 4 should finally shed that aged design and much of the antiquated hardware that came with it. In its place, we should be getting an iPhone that looks a lot like the iPhone 14, complete with flat edges, a full-screen 6.1-inch screen and Face ID smarts – though not in its more modern Dynamic Island form.

Still, the larger display is OLED, just like the flagship iPhones, and should share the same high resolution as the iPhone 14 at 2532 × 1170. Compared to the iPhone SE 3’s 1334 × 750, that’s a jump that your eyes will certainly appreciate.

Other updates include an updated 48MP main sensor, though this once again won’t be accompanied by either a telephoto or ultrawide. Still, the upgraded 48MP sensor should deliver decent 2x digital zoom as it does on more recent flagship models of iPhone, and it’ll be a big jump over the 12MP alternative.

There’s even rumoured to be Apple Intelligence support, which means the iPhone SE is getting the same A18 chipset as the iPhone SE. Considering Apple Intelligence isn’t even available on some models of iPhone 15, it’s great to (hopefully) see it on Apple’s budget-friendly option.

There is said to be a minor price hike to accommodate these new features, but I can’t see it retailing for more than £499/$499 if Apple wants to keep its budget stance.

Finally, an affordable iPhone that I’ll feel confident about recommending to friends and family. Thanks, Apple.