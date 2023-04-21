Even with a price rise the Pixel 7a can still be a bargain

OPINION: Google products rarely get close to a release without every inch getting dissected in numerous leaks, and this week saw a load of new information about the company’s next slew of hardware.

While the highlight for most was likely the deeper look at Google’s first foldable phone – the Pixel Fold really does look like the real deal – my eyes darted straight to the reported price increase coming to the Pixel 7a.

The A series has long been Google’s more budget offering, taking many of the essential pieces of pricier products and shaving off some more ‘luxury’ additions. There have been A series earbuds without ANC, for example, and A series phones without high refresh rate screens and the like.

Consistently I have loved these cheaper Google products, especially the Pixel 6a which was one of my favourite small phones of 2022 and easily the best camera phone available at its low price.

So, the news that the Pixel 7a might come with a higher price is no doubt going to cause some concern. If the rumours are to be believed – and at this early stage everything should be taken with a hefty grain of salt – the phone will retail for $499 – a $50 bump from the original $449 price of the Pixel 6a.

In the UK, the 6a started at £399 – however when Google released the Pixel 7 it was priced at 599 both in £ and $, so there’s every chance the rumoured price rise could hit UK buyers further. A £499 Pixel 7a would be a far less tempting offer to many.

More features could equal better value overall

However, it does at least look like the Pixel 7a will come with a few extra tricks to make that price jump a little easier to swallow. One such trick is a 90Hz display, up from the 60Hz panel on the 6a, which will give the phone added zip when scrolling and gaming.

The slower display was one of my bigger criticisms of the Pixel 6a, especially when 60Hz panels, even on cheaper Android phones, were fairly scarce at the time it launched – and even more so now. I’ve always believed that high refresh rate displays don’t seem like an upgrade-worthy feature until you actually experience then, and then it becomes hard to go back.

Another rumoured upgrade is the addition of wireless Qi charging, a benefit previously reserved for the higher-end Pixels phones. Like the 90Hz refresh rate, I didn’t really see the need for wireless charging until I started using it – now it’s one of my favourite features.

Add to this rumours of an upgraded main camera and the same Tensor G2 chipset that powers the high-end Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7a doesn’t sound like a bad deal for $499.

For me however, the Pixel series is more about software than hardware and while other phones at this price point go harder on internals, none can compete with Google’s effort for pure software experience. Quick Android updates, a more tastefully designed UI and plenty of AI smarts thanks to Google Assistant are just some of the benefits from going with a Pixel.

The same leaks also claimed the Pixel 6a will stick around – and there are countless excellent deals on this phone – so there will still be a true budget option in the Pixel range.

Yes, it’s a shame if the Pixel 7a comes in at price higher than the 6a, however these reported upgrades should make it worth it in the end.