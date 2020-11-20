The PS5 has finally arrived, with millions of players across the world getting their hands on the next-gen console this week. While powerful hardware is all well and good, it’s the games that call it home which truly matter.

Sony has come out swinging in this regard, with the PlayStation 5 boasting a solid selection of fantastic launch titles which have all received rave reviews. This is seldom the case with new consoles, which are oftentimes straddled with experiences that have come in hot and try desperately to accommodate the new machines.

Demon’s Souls, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Astro’s Playroom are all fantastic, varied and showcase the new platform in a variety of unique ways. Spidey can also be found on the last generation, but the PS5 version is steps above in both visuals and gameplay. With so many gems already encrusting its crown, we’re tempting to ask if this is the strongest start Sony has ever had.

To make such a decision, we need to look back at several generations of hardware and what the first-party output was like in decades past.

PS1 launch games

Air Combat

Battle Arena Toshinden

ESPN Extreme Games

Kileak: The DNA Imperative

NBA JAM Tournament Edition

Power Serve 3D Tennis

The Raiden Project

Rayman

Ridge Racer

Street Fighter: The Movie

Total Eclipse Turbo

Wipeout

The original PlayStation is no slouch, launching with a generous selection of experiences which included soon to be iconic franchises such as Wipeout, Ridge Racer and Rayman. Despite its immediate success, it would be a few years until Sony finally hits its stride with some true classics.

Final Fantasy VII, Crash Bandicoot and Spyro The Dragon were still a couple of years away, meaning it was far from reaching its full potential. That being said, this line-up is still pretty strong even today. What is being offered differs by territory, with all the lists here focusing on Europe.

PS2 launch games

Aqua Aqua

Dynasty Warriors 2

Fantavision

FIFA 2001

Gradius III and IV

Jikkyou World Soccer 2000

NHL 2001

Orphen: Scion of Society

Ready 2 Rumble Boxing: Round 2

Ridge Racer V

Silent Scope

Smuggler’s Run

SSX

Tekken Tag Tournament

TimeSplitters

Wild Wild Racing

We won’t lie, the PS2 launch was filled with absolute bangers. Timesplitters, Dynasty Warriors 2 and Tekken Tag Tournament are all downright classics, and other masterpieces such as Final Fantasy X and ICO weren’t that far behind.

Compared to its predecessor, this is a much stronger starting arsenal, with most of the games acting as true generational leaps over what came before them.

PS3 launch games

Blazing Angels: Squadrons of WWII

Call of Duty 3

Def Jam: Icon

Enchanted Arms

Fight Night Round 3

Formula One Championship Edition

Full Auto 2: Battlelines

Genji: Days of the Blade

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance

Mobile Suit Gundam: Target In Sight

MotorStorm

NBA Street: Homecourt

Need For Speed Carbon

NHL 2K7

Resistance: Fall of Man

Ridge Racer 7

Sonic The Hedgehog

Tiger Woods PGA Tour 07

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Double Agent

Tony Hawk’s Project 8

The Godfather: The Don’s Edition

Untold Legends: Dark Kingdom

Virtua Fighter 5

Virtua Tennis 3

World Snooker Championship 2007

The PS3 had a slow start, with its steep asking price resulting in a lack of early adopters and worthwhile exclusives with only a few key exceptions. Resistance: Fall of Man and Motorstorm remain excellent to this day, but the less said about Genji: Days of Blade and Mobile Suit Gundam the better.

It was a mixed bag, which was thankfully saved by an avalanche of third-party support. The early years were a dry spell for first-party gems too. Heavenly Sword was an enjoyable brawler, but mediocre efforts like Haze really stopped the platform from shining. It would be a while until things would change with the arrival of God of War 3, Uncharted 2 and other beloved classics.

PS4 launch games

Angry Birds Star Wars

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Battlefield 4

Call of Duty: Ghosts

FIFA 14

Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition

Just Dance 2014

Killzone: Shadow Fall

Knack

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

Madden NFL 25

NBA 2K14

NBA Live 14

Need for Speed: Rivals

Putty Squad

Skylanders Swap Force

I maintain the opinion that Knack is a good platformer. Sadly, this golden truth couldn’t save the PS4 from what was a rather underwhelming slate of launch games. Killzone: Shadow Fall was a gorgeous yet archaic shooter, and while excellent, Resogun proved to be far too lightweight for the average consumer.

Third-party support even wavered, with the delay of Watch Dogs resulting in many consumers holding off until 2014 before picking up the console. Out of all the lists here, this is arguably the weakest. But much like its predecessor, PS4 would go on to produce some undeniable brilliance in the years to come.

PS5 launch games

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Astro’s Playroom

Borderlands 3

Bugsnax

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Dead by Daylight

Demon’s Souls

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

DIRT 5

Fortnite

Godfall

Goonya Fighter

King Oddball

Maneater

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

NBA 2K21

No Man’s Sky: The Next Generation

Observer: System Redux

Overcooked: All You Can Eat

The Pathless

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Poker Club

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs Legion

WRC 9

The PS5 has a stunning range of launch games, boasting a trio of masterful first-party experiences alongside a number of worthwhile third-party titles such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Free upgrades from the previous generation also ensure that new and existing games play better than ever, while also ensuring your existing library carries over thanks to backward compatibility.

Its near future also looks bright with Horizon: Forbidden West, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Final Fantasy 16 all confirmed as major exclusives. When compared to previous generations, the PS5 really does stand out, acting as concrete proof of Sony’s strength as a producer of wonderful exclusive games and a solid place to enjoy the work of others. It will be fascinating to see how history looks back on the new platform in years to come. Right now, it’s easily one of the brand’s best openings ever.