Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Cute robots are taking over CES and I’m here for it

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

OPINION: Five years have passed since I bumped into a Lovot on the showroom floor at CES 2020 and had my heart stolen by Groove X’s jealousy-prone robot. 

Lovots are small, emotionally charged robots that roll around the home, interacting with people and staring until you give them your undivided attention – especially if they catch you cuddling with another Lovot. 

Lovot
Lovot

A quick internet search shows that Lovots are still going strong in 2025, though they’re currently only available to purchase in Japan. Groove X has collaborated with brands like Anna Sui, Mary Quant and Felix the Cat to design clothes for these cat-like robots, and the company has even created its own concept cafe in Kawasaki staffed by Lovots with names like Matcha and Waffle. 

While CES had no shortage of robots that year, the emphasis on Lovots’ ability to show and receive affection held my attention like no other product. Fast-forward to 2025 and a growing number of tech companies and start-ups are recognising the value of cuteness.

Take Ropet for example, a robotic companion that could easily be mistaken for a cousin of a Lovot. Ropet wouldn’t be a 2025 product without incorporating an AI chatbot as ChatGPT integration allows you to interact with your Ropet in more than 50 languages. 

Ropet
Ropet

Other key features include facial recognition, a mood radar and the ability to recognise certain foods and objects held in front of its face. You can also customise your Ropet’s eyes with different colours, and draw “eye blind boxes” to unlock new designs. 

The blind box aspect feels particularly apt as this is exactly what another cute CES attendee – Yukai Engineering’s Mirumi – reminds me of, striking that perfect balance between cute and ugly popularised by Popmart’s viral Labubu dolls.

Playful or terrifying?

Mirumi is an owlish robot that clips onto your bag handle. Designed to mimic the behaviour of a baby, this palm-sized robot turns its head to peak at passersby and hides its face to convey bashfulness. It also shakes its head when jiggled. 

Yukai Engineering Mirumi
Mirumi

Unlike Lovots which can serve a secondary purpose as an indoor security camera and Ropets with their AI smarts, Mirumi exist purely to “recreate people’s joyful experiences of noticing a human baby” (or scare them, depending on how you feel about a bag charm twisting its head around to stare at you on the street). 

I don’t know about anyone else but I, for one, welcome our new fluffy overlords.

You might like…

Fresh Galaxy S25 Ultra spec leak throws up a conundrum

Fresh Galaxy S25 Ultra spec leak throws up a conundrum

Jon Mundy 11 mins ago
Switch 2 dummy models are doing the rounds at CES

Switch 2 dummy models are doing the rounds at CES

Jon Mundy 45 mins ago
There’s no need to wait on the Xbox portable for a compelling Windows handheld

There’s no need to wait on the Xbox portable for a compelling Windows handheld

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
LG unveils cutting edge 6K monitor at CES

LG unveils cutting edge 6K monitor at CES

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Baseus EnerGeek MiFi Power Bank supplies the ultimate mobile office

Baseus EnerGeek MiFi Power Bank supplies the ultimate mobile office

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Samsung Ballie arrives in 2025 to finally get the home robot ball rolling

Samsung Ballie arrives in 2025 to finally get the home robot ball rolling

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access