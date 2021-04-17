Ctrl+Alt+Delete: It’s the perfect time for Apple to redesign the iMac

The Apple Spring Loaded Event is confirmed to take place next week, with a new iPad Pro 2021 with a Mini LED display seemingly taking the spotlight. But I’d argue that it’s the iMac 2021 that’s poised to be the most exciting reveal.

The upcoming iMac is rumoured to feature several exciting new features, including an Apple Silicon processor and an entirely new design. While major upgrades are always welcome, it feels like a particularly good time to glam up the iMac.

Firstly, there are now far more people working from home compared to 2019. Of course, plenty of those people will soon return to the office now lockdown restrictions are slowly easing, but it’s likely that employers will become more flexible with home working than ever before.

An iMac is a fantastic option for home workers, offering a bigger display and a more comfortable working setup than a laptop since you don’t need to be hunched over the keyboard. It may not be portable like a MacBook, but that’s not so big of an issue now home working is becoming more common.

Thanks to the introduction of Apple Silicon, the next iMac is expected to offer a blistering productivity performance too, potentially even better than what similarly priced Intel Core desktop chips can offer.

Without going into too much detail, Intel has suffered numerous setbacks for its desktop processors in recent years, limiting the generation-on-generation performance increases. Apple could therefore leapfrog Intel in terms of performance power, achieving a similar feat with the MacBook Air M1 when compared to similar Intel-powered Windows laptops.

There’s also not a lot of competition in the all-in-one desktop PC space right now. Microsoft still hasn’t launched the Surface Studio 3, so HP and Lenovo are some of the only brands to rival Apple here. The iMac 2021 is also rumoured to have a slimmed down bezel, fitting in with modern trends popularised by the Dell XPS 13 laptop. It’s inevitable that this trend will continue into the all-in-one PC space, and so is a perfect opportunity for Apple to make the switch.

Apple leaker, Jon Prosser, suggests (via MacRumors) that the new iMac will come in five colours: Silver, Space Gray, Green, Sky Blue and Rose Gold. I think the desktop PC space is crying out for some more adventurous colour options, with the iPhone 12 proving there’s now an appetite for colourful designs, so I’m very happy the iMac is potentially getting a similar treatment.

With all things considered then, the iMac feels an even more important device than the iPad Pro right now. Hell, even the iPhone 13 feels slightly redundant during a time we’re encouraged to stay indoors.

But we’ve been fooled into thinking Apple was going to redesign the iMac before, so it’s not out of question that Apple will only upgrade the internals for the new model. It would be a massive missed opportunity if Apple delayed the redesign once again, so here’s hoping we do see an all-new iMac during the upcoming Apple Spring Loaded Event to make home working that little bit more bearable.

