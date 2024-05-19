Winners and Losers: Canon confirms flagship EOS R1 as Sony Xperia 1 VI loses its 4K display

It’s Sunday again, meaning it’s time for us to name our winner and loser of the week here at Trusted Reviews.

This week was all about AI as OpenAI announced the latest version of ChatGPT with real-time translation and Google showcased its Gemini AI assistant in Android 15.

We also heard polarising news from Apple, as the company revealed that eye-tracking would be coming to the iPhone and iPad in iOS 18. While the feature sounds pretty uncanny, it’s actually designed as an accessibility feature to help people with physical disabilities navigate the interface.

Speaking of accessibility, Microsoft unveiled a new modular Xbox controller this week designed to address accessibility needs with more than 100 million different custom configurations.

Keep reading to discover who we named our winner and loser this week.

Winner: Canon

Canon is our winner this week after the company officially confirmed that a flagship camera was on its way.

The EOS R1 has long been rumoured as the flagship of the EOS R mirrorless system, with one Canon exec going as far as to mention it last year. However, this is the first time Canon itself has officially confirmed the camera’s existence.

According to the popular camera brand, the EOS R1 will be aimed at professionals in need of top-class performance, high durability and the latest cutting-edge technology. This includes photographers and videographers working in sports, news reports, and video production.

The EOS R1 will be powered by a new image processing system, consisting of a new CMOS sensor, the Digic X, and a newly developed image processor Digic Accelerator. This combination will allow the R1 to process large volumes of data at high speeds and improve subject recognition and subject tracking, with new features that sound especially useful for sports photography.

The image quality will also see a jump with an image noise reduction function soon available in-camera.

So, when can you get your hands on the EOS R1? Canon says it’s aiming for a 2024 launch for the flagship camera, meaning we should hear more before the end of the year.

Loser: Sony

This week’s loser is Sony as the company announced its own flagship in the form of the Sony Xperia 1 VI.

While the phone is packed with upgrades, one major downgrade is the display. Sony has ditched the 4K screen that made it unique.

The Xperia 1 VI swaps out Sony’s signature 4K resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio for an FHD+ display with a more common 19.5:9 aspect ratio. This means you can no longer expect the latest films to fill the screen perfectly, making the change a definite disappointment for cinema fans.

Of course, the display isn’t all a step backwards for the Xperia line. The display is Sony’s first LTPO screen, meaning it’ll be more energy-efficient than its predecessors. The brightness has also been increased by 50%, while Sony’s ‘Powered by Bravia’ AI image adjustment technology uses machine learning to reproduce the image quality of Sony’s popular TVs.

Film fans can also rest assured knowing the 3.5mm headphone jack isn’t going anywhere with a new Premium Audio Circuit, while the stereo speakers have received an upgrade too.

Other upgrades can be found in the camera, battery, chipset, and vapour chamber cooling system. For these reasons, you shouldn’t expect the phone to see a price dip – even with the unfortunate screen downgrade.