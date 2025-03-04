Bizarre camera phone concepts are all the rage at MWC – and I love it

Wandering the halls of MWC 2025, you see all sorts of concepts. In the past day, I’ve seen concept laptops, foldables, and even a solar-powered smartphone, but it’s the camera phone concepts that have stood out to me.

Let’s start with the most out-there concept: Realme’s Ultra camera phone. The company teased a high-end camera phone ahead of MWC 2025, and like most people, I assumed that this would be a regular high-end smartphone that could rival the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

However, what was actually announced was a smartphone with a 1-inch CMOS sensor that connects to regular DSLR lenses to seriously boost the quality of photos taken.

I played with it on the Realme stand and can confirm that it’s as bonkers as it sounds. I mean, just look at this thing:

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

One of the system’s main benefits is delivering 10x optical zoom, though Realme reps admitted that stabilisation issues at the 10x mark need to be ironed out.

This isn’t a fancy custom lens designed specifically for this concept, either; it’s just a regular, off-the-shelf DSLR lens that works with the mount attached to the rear of the phone.

I mean, I get it. I want the best photos possible from my smartphone, but isn’t this a step too far? With a lens that large that I’d have to carry around, I might as well go all the way and invest in the best camera with all the advanced controls that come with it.

Of course, it’s just a concept, and I’m doubtful that this one will materialise in any Realme phones soon – but I can’t say the same for Xiaomi’s Modular Optical System.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With the clunky experience of the Realme concept fresh in my mind, Xiaomi’s wireless camera module concept feels much more refined and, dare I say, almost ready for prime time.

Rather than using an off-the-shelf DSLR lens, Xiaomi has created a portable lens that magnetically connects to the rear of a smartphone.

In this case, the concept utilises the Xiaomi 15 with a few additions to the rear – a magnet ring, two power points to power the lens and a small hole. What’s the small hole for, I hear you cry? Well, it’s there to facilitate near-instantaneous data transfer between the lens and the phone, essentially meaning it’s just as responsive to use as any of the built-in lenses.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Xiaomi calls it LaserLink Communication technology. It essentially transforms the light data captured by the Light Fusion X Sensor within the modular lens and transmits it to the Xiaomi 15 using a near-infrared laser. This not only facilitates responsive use but also allows for the “purest form of RAW data for precise processing,” according to Xiaomi. Pretty impressive stuff.

Your phone is now a camera

Xiaomi has even polished the software that goes with the hardware, offering a dedicated button in the Camera app to switch from the integrated lenses to the concept lens. It works both in auto mode and manual mode to really nail the look and feel of your photos.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

And, compared to Realme’s concept, Xiaomi’s camera is way more compact, which would make it easier to store in a bag or even a pocket when not in active use.

Now, I know this is a concept, but it feels so well manufactured and polished that I wouldn’t be surprised if it became a feature of the Xiaomi 16 Ultra, if not the entire Xiaomi 16 range. I sure hope so, anyway.