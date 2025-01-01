Now is the best time to buy a new vacuum – here’s why

OPINION: If you missed out on Black Friday deals on vacuums then the January sales are a fantastic time to invest in a shiny new appliance.

We truly believe that a good vacuum cleaner that’s well-suited to your home can go a long way in making your life that bit easier. Although Black Friday is now firmly behind us, hope isn’t lost to find a bargain.

January is one of the best times of year to invest in a new vacuum and here’s how to decide which model is best for you.

Why is now the best time to buy a vacuum?

January is a great time to invest in a new vacuum as, typically once Black Friday has officially ended, retailers will then return products back to their full RRP and keep the prices that way until Christmas.

Once Christmas and the holiday season are over, retailers are then more likely to discount popular gadgets to make space for upcoming new launches.

What type of vacuum should you go for?

As there are many types of vacuums to choose from, it can be difficult to determine which one might be best suited for you. While corded cleaners are among the most powerful and don’t rely on a battery, they are usually heavy and less portable than a more convenient cordless model.

You should also consider the accessories that come equipped with your vacuum, specifically regarding the floor heads. If you have a mixture of carpeted and hard floors in your home, then a multi-functional floor head is necessary, whereas if you have pets then one with anti-tangle technology will make your life that much easier.

Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro tools – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As vacuum cleaners aren’t exactly an art piece, you should also keep in mind where you’ll store it. Some vacuums, such as the Samsung Jet 95 Pro, have a dock for easy and convenient storage while the Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty IP3251UKT can fold down for more compact spaces. As someone who doesn’t have much storage at home, this is a key factor.

Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Whether it’s a robot vacuum which can do most of the hard work for you, a cordless vacuum that can be carried up and down multiple staircases with ease or a corded model with anti hair-wrap technology for keeping on top of pet hair, an appliance that matches your home and lifestyle is key.

Should you invest in a robot vacuum?

You may have heard conflicting views regarding robot vacuums, with some condemning the tech as nothing more than a fad, while others praise their convenience. I fall into the latter category, as I can’t live without my robot vacuum.

Eufy Omni S1 Pro – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Of course, robot vacuums have their flaws. In fact, I’ve found myself annoyed by the lack of obstacle detection and have had to chase loose cables and even a dropped sock from its brush. Robot vacuums are also somewhat limited in where they can reach, with room edges and corners missing out a substantial clean.

Even so, if the necessary steps are taken to avoid any potential hazards, such as a quick sweep of the house before setting the vacuum to go, and assigning no-go zones via its compatible smart app then you can avoid these issues.