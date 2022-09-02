Best in Show: Our favourite gadgets and tech from IFA 2022

The IFA technology showcase brings together some of the world’s biggest brands for a few days of huge product releases in Berlin, and the Trusted Reviews team was on the ground for the event.

IFA 2022 was packed with new and exciting products from some of our favourite brands including LG, Huawei, Toshiba, Honor and countless more. It wasn’t just smartphones either, with speakers, TVs and laptops all making an appearance at the show.

Read on to find all the new and incoming tech that caught our eye at IFA this week. We’ll also be updating this list as we get our hands on more tech, so stay tuned for updates.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre

The Beosound Theatre is a new premium soundbar that wowed us during our hands-on preview, offering amazing audio that may well justify the seriously high £5590 price tag.

It’s built in a sustainable manner, with parts that can be upgraded over time and features eARC for easy connectivity, Dolby Atmos and a 16 speaker system that impressed with both music and film.

TiVo OS

With the TiVo OS, Xperi is looking to challenge the likes of Google TV and Roku as an accessible and personalised TV interface that unifies on-demand and live broadcasts into one easy-to-use interface. It impressed us during our early look.

LG Flex TV

Choosing between a curved or flat gaming monitor is a choice often a difficult for gamers, but LG might just have the solution with its LG Flex, aka LX3.

This 42-inch display can be adjusted, using built-in software, from a typical flat screen to one with a curve of up to 900R. There are 20 levels of curvature to choose from and a number of presets for easy switching.

We gazed upon the Flex TV on the show floor and we were impressed with the smooth way it moved between flat and curved positions. It’s packed with tech too, including Dolby Vision HDR, a 120Hz refresh rate with VRR and 40w speakers.

Audio-Technica AT-LP50BT-RW

The Audio-Technica AT- LP50BT is an absolutely lovely-looking record player that stood out on the show floor thanks to its classy design and feature-rich spec sheet.

It packs a sleek and timeless rosewood finish, plus wired and wireless connectivity for ease of use.

Asus Zenbook 17 OLED Fold

The Asus Zenbook 17 OLED Fold is one of the very first foldable PCs, allowing you to use it as either a clamshell laptop or a massive 17-inch tablet.

When folded, the OLED Fold resembles a traditional laptop – complete with a dockable Bluetooth keyboard. Open the screen out though and you’d got a huge 17-inch canvas to work on. While this is a first-gen product, the potential for foldable laptops is massive.

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022

Huawei has updated its premium notebook with the latest edition of the MateBook X Pro. It is now packing Intel’s latest 12th generation processor for even better performance along with a slightly larger 3.1k display, improved build quality and a pressure-sensitive touchpad.

Lenovo Glasses T1

The Lenovo Glasses T1 may look like a standard pair of specs, but they actually give you the ability to view your smartphone or laptop on a massive virtual display, complete with stunning Micro OLED technology. We really can’t wait to get these into the lab and put them to the test.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022)

Lenovo has updated its jaw-dropping foldable PC. With the ThinkPad X12 Fold (2022) the screen is even bigger and the performance has been given a serious boost. There’s also improved security with the addition of a fingerprint scanner and up to 32GB of RAM.

Huawei Nova 10 Pro

Huawei’s mid-range Nova line has introduced a couple of new models at IFA 2022, including this particular Nova 10 Pro model. Features here include a 120Hz OLED display, speedy 100w charging, a 50MP main camera and a Snapdragon 778G chipset. The star of the show though is the dual selfie camera, which comprises a 60MP wide angle camera with autofocus and an 8MP portrait sensor.