Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

5 of the best iOS 18.3 features you need to try first

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Just under five months after the highly anticipated launch of iOS 18, Apple has released its latest update with iOS 18.3.

Considering the iOS 18.1 and 18.2 updates saw a plethora of new features added, including the introduction of the Apple Intelligence toolkit, iOS 18.3 may seem like a relatively boring update in comparison.

Having said that, there are still plenty of interesting features to get stuck into. We’ve detailed the five best iOS 18.3 features you should try first.

Add an event to your calendar from a poster or a flyer

Spotted a concert flyer that you’re keen to go to, but know you’ll forget about it? With the iOS 18.3 Vision Intelligence update, you can add the information directly to your calendar simply by pointing your iPhone camera to the flyer.

However, in order to do this, you will need a handset from the iPhone 16 series, as you’ll need to use the Camera Control button.

Simply press and hold Camera Control and point your iPhone camera at a poster or flyer that includes a future date. Tap Create Event at the top of the screen and, after making any necessary edits, just tap Schedule and it’ll go into your camera.

iPhone 16 Pro - camera control button
iPhone 16 Pro Camera Control button

Identify a plant or animal with just your camera

Another Visual Intelligence update that comes with the iPhone 16 series, you can now identify a plant or an animal just by using your camera.

Simply press and hold the Camera Control button and then direct the camera to a plant or animal. From here you then should receive a result at the top of the screen, detailing the image.

All Apple Intelligence features

Once you have iOS 18.3 imstalled to your compatible iPhone, Apple Intelligence will be automatically switched on. If you’ve not been fussed before then we’d recommend playing around with the toolkit once it’s switched on and enjoy some of the features such as Image Playground.

If you’re really firmly against using the toolkit, or you’ve tried it before and didn’t enjoy it, then don’t worry, you can turn off Apple Intelligence easily. 

Apple-Intelligence-across-iPhone
Apple Intelligence across iPhone 16 series. Image Credit: Apple

Remember, Apple Intelligence can only be found on certain iPhones, including the entire iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Control your robot vacuum

iOS 18.3 now promises to streamline your household cleaning. With the Home app, you can now control the power and cleaning mode of your compatible robot vacuum, and control it with Siri too. 

Manage your notification settings easily

We admit that this may not be the most exciting thing to try, however if you’re fed up with receiving numerous notifications from certain apps but haven’t yet adjusted your settings then this update will be your saving grace.

From your notification centre, simply swipe to the left of an app’s notification summary and tap the options. From here you’ll be able to disable notifications on a per-app basis, which means you won’t need to be bothered by an app’s constant updates.

How can I update to iOS 18.3?

To update to iOS 18.3, open the Settings app on your iPhone. Then tap General, then tap Software Update where you should see the option to download and update your iPhone’s software.

You might like…

Pebble’s revival could bring back the one thing that smartwaches have been missing

Pebble’s revival could bring back the one thing that smartwaches have been missing

Thomas Deehan 17 hours ago
A few things Spotify could learn about valuing music

A few things Spotify could learn about valuing music

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Sound and Vision: With the latest Netflix price rise, we’ve entered the streaming endgame

Sound and Vision: With the latest Netflix price rise, we’ve entered the streaming endgame

Kob Monney 4 days ago
Winners and losers: UK drivers licenses go digital as Samsung downgrades the S Pen

Winners and losers: UK drivers licenses go digital as Samsung downgrades the S Pen

Hannah Davies 4 days ago
Fast Charge: I was wrong about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Fast Charge: I was wrong about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Lewis Painter 5 days ago
Tim Cook Severance S2 promo is a wink to those weird Apple similarities

Tim Cook Severance S2 promo is a wink to those weird Apple similarities

Chris Smith 6 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access