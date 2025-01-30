5 of the best iOS 18.3 features you need to try first

Just under five months after the highly anticipated launch of iOS 18, Apple has released its latest update with iOS 18.3.

Considering the iOS 18.1 and 18.2 updates saw a plethora of new features added, including the introduction of the Apple Intelligence toolkit, iOS 18.3 may seem like a relatively boring update in comparison.

Having said that, there are still plenty of interesting features to get stuck into. We’ve detailed the five best iOS 18.3 features you should try first.

Add an event to your calendar from a poster or a flyer

Spotted a concert flyer that you’re keen to go to, but know you’ll forget about it? With the iOS 18.3 Vision Intelligence update, you can add the information directly to your calendar simply by pointing your iPhone camera to the flyer.

However, in order to do this, you will need a handset from the iPhone 16 series, as you’ll need to use the Camera Control button.

Simply press and hold Camera Control and point your iPhone camera at a poster or flyer that includes a future date. Tap Create Event at the top of the screen and, after making any necessary edits, just tap Schedule and it’ll go into your camera.

iPhone 16 Pro Camera Control button

Identify a plant or animal with just your camera

Another Visual Intelligence update that comes with the iPhone 16 series, you can now identify a plant or an animal just by using your camera.

Simply press and hold the Camera Control button and then direct the camera to a plant or animal. From here you then should receive a result at the top of the screen, detailing the image.

All Apple Intelligence features

Once you have iOS 18.3 imstalled to your compatible iPhone, Apple Intelligence will be automatically switched on. If you’ve not been fussed before then we’d recommend playing around with the toolkit once it’s switched on and enjoy some of the features such as Image Playground.

If you’re really firmly against using the toolkit, or you’ve tried it before and didn’t enjoy it, then don’t worry, you can turn off Apple Intelligence easily.

Apple Intelligence across iPhone 16 series. Image Credit: Apple

Remember, Apple Intelligence can only be found on certain iPhones, including the entire iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Control your robot vacuum

iOS 18.3 now promises to streamline your household cleaning. With the Home app, you can now control the power and cleaning mode of your compatible robot vacuum, and control it with Siri too.

Manage your notification settings easily

We admit that this may not be the most exciting thing to try, however if you’re fed up with receiving numerous notifications from certain apps but haven’t yet adjusted your settings then this update will be your saving grace.

From your notification centre, simply swipe to the left of an app’s notification summary and tap the options. From here you’ll be able to disable notifications on a per-app basis, which means you won’t need to be bothered by an app’s constant updates.

To update to iOS 18.3, open the Settings app on your iPhone. Then tap General, then tap Software Update where you should see the option to download and update your iPhone’s software.