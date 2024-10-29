Apple’s reputation for secrecy has suffered a double blow – and it’s a problem

OPINION: The Apple MacBook Pro and Mac Mini leaks were rarer than rocking horse poop. A coincidence or a sign that Apple’s culture of secrecy is slipping? Either way, it’s an issue Apple must address.

The culture of secrecy is part of Apple’s allure. It’s one reasons there’s so much pre-release speculation. You hardly ever see leaked renders, marketing materials, spec-sheets, retail listings, or hands-on videos. These are ten a penny, it seems, during the run up to every major Google and Samsung launch.

And it matters. It’s one of the reasons Apple launch events are still the biggest events on the tech calendar, demanding huge anticipation and viewership numbers. It adds to the anticipation for these products actually being released to the masses.

Get the iPhone 13 for just £249 The iPhone 13 is now available in ‘Good’ refurbished condition on Giffgaff, which is an absolute bargain. Giffgaff

Refurbished

Now £249 View Deal

However, Apple’s reputation for keeping its new product announcements mum has taken a rare battering this month, and it could be a worrisome sign for the company. Two new Macs have entered public domain before the company officially presented them to the world making it the leakiest Apple launch window we can ever remember.

Earlier in November, Russian YouTubers posted unboxing videos purportedly showed off a new MacBook Pro model with the M4 series of chips. Apple is yet to reveal that model, but is widely expected to do so later in this week of Mac-related announcements.

The well-connected Apple reporter – a constant source of accurate information through good old fashioned journalism and cultivating of sources – called the leak an “unprecedented breach”.

He quipped: “The only explanation is that Apple hired the Google Pixel guys to hold onto the new MacBook Pros until announcement.”

Funny, but also remarkable. Whoever was charged with hanging on to the MacBook Pro M4 stash in Russia before it went on sale has messed up, either accidentally or deliberately.

Then, on Monday night, less-than 24 hours before today’s official confirmation of the new Mac mini M4, a reference to the unannounced product appeared on the Amazon product listing for the new iMac M4.

That not only gave away the game for the new Mac mini M4, but also confirmed the existence of the M4 Pro chip variant and a Mac mini model carrying that scaled-up version of Apple Silicon.

That one’s suggests some wires have been crossed about the reveal dates and, when there are a week of announcements being planned, I suppose that can happen. Whether Amazon or Apple messed up here, isn’t known and probably doesn’t matter either.

You can argue in both cases these leaks are out of Apple’s control, they’ve entrusted the information to third-parties.

However, given how rare these leaks from inside Cupertino’s tightest circles are, two leaks in one product cycle suggests standards may be starting to slip.

Traditionally, Apple has the tightest and most punitive non-disclosure policies, both when it comes to its retail partners and suppliers. Apple’s standing and sway within the tech industry means these confidentiality agreements are broken at the peril of any offending parties.

Internally, it has been reported, that employees are strictly forbidden from discussing the projects they’re working on with other members of their teams. Prototypes devices are kept in max security prison-like conditions. This stuff just doesn’t get out into the wild.

Also, in my 15 years+ years of in this business, media pre-briefs in advance of forthcoming announcements just don’t happen. And if it does, it’s kept very, very quiet.

I wouldn’t be surprised at all if CEO Tim Cook has taken a very dim view on this and that new protocols can will be put in place to ensure these leaks are a one off. If this basic tenet of the modern Apple culture has slipped even slightly, Cook will seek to right the ship as quickly as possible.