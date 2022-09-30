 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple’s product names take confusion to the Max

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

OPINION: As it emerges that the iPhone’s naming structure could have been a last-minute change, more clarity would be helpful.

When it comes to identifying a product, the name can be just as important as its look for staying in a customer’s mind’s eye. Of all manufacturers, Apple should know this best; after all, simple names such as iPhone, iPad, Mac and more may have seemed a little goofy at the time but have since come to define iconic product ranges for decades, and conjure immediate recognition.

That’s why I’m particularly puzzled by some of the brand’s recent travails with naming its products.

Just this week, we found out that behind the scenes the new iPhone 14 Plus had previously been named the iPhone 14 Max, at least according to documents published on Apple’s website. The fact that those file names had not been changed indicates it may well have been a decision that was taken late in the day.

But the real question is why was that decision taken at all? The Pro line of iPhones has a regular and a Max size, which has been established for a few generations, with the iPhone 8 being the last to have the Plus suffix; why not simply adopt the same naming system for non-Pro variants to add some consistency when these names connote the same idea (i.e., a larger screen)?

Reintroducing the ‘Plus’ variant after this time merely seems to muddy the waters; and what’s more, it may not be immediately clear to an uninformed customer whether an iPhone 14 Plus would be better or worse than an iPhone 14 Pro.

On top of that, things are further complicated by the names chosen for Apple’s own silicon chip, the M1. The base model has been followed by the Pro, then the Max, and then the Ultra, each one representing a performance upgrade whereas in the iPhone line, Max simply refers to size rather than processing power. Again, it’s hard to intuitively guess which chip among these would be the best; after all, doesn’t Max imply that something is running at maximum capabilities, with no further improvement possible? Rumours of an upcoming iPhone Ultra could only compound this confusion.

I realise there are far more pressing problems than the names of smartphones or processors, and perhaps the fact that I am finding faults with this quibble of style simply goes to show that the substance – you know, the important bit – is actually very strong. However, for a brand with a proud history of getting its customer-facing products to be ingeniously simple and intuitive, I’m surprised that there is not a clearer naming strategy either at the front of shop or, seemingly, even behind the scenes. The tech giant needs to carefully plan its monikers if we’re to know our Apples from our oranges.

You might like…

Sound and Vision: Google’s attempt at disrupting Dolby will lead to more confusion

Sound and Vision: Google’s attempt at disrupting Dolby will lead to more confusion

Kob Monney 5 days ago
Winners and Losers: Google makes it easier to wipe your contact details from search as wearable sales plummet

Winners and Losers: Google makes it easier to wipe your contact details from search as wearable sales plummet

Hannah Davies 5 days ago
Ctrl+Alt+Delete: AMD has never had a better opportunity to overtake Nvidia

Ctrl+Alt+Delete: AMD has never had a better opportunity to overtake Nvidia

Ryan Jones 6 days ago
Fast Charge: An iPhone Ultra is surely inevitable

Fast Charge: An iPhone Ultra is surely inevitable

Max Parker 6 days ago
Trusted Recommends: The week’s top speakers, headsets, laptops and more

Trusted Recommends: The week’s top speakers, headsets, laptops and more

Peter Phelps 7 days ago
Nvidia RTX 4080 and 4090’s high price mean it’s worth waiting for the RTX 4060

Nvidia RTX 4080 and 4090’s high price mean it’s worth waiting for the RTX 4060

Alastair Stevenson 1 week ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.