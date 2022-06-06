Apple unveils its own DLSS for Mac with MetalFX Upscaling

OPINION: Apple just unveiled MetalFX Upscaling as part of its WWDC presentation, and it’s a clear attempt to dethrone DLSS in the realm of PC gaming.

While we easily anticipated the unveiling of various software updates from iOS 16 to watchOS 9, what caught us off guard during this year’s WWDC was Apple taking a moment to go through the future of gaming on all Mac laptops and computers.

In addition to unveiling the new Metal 3 framework for game developers to use when making games for Macs, Apple shocked us again by revealing an entirely new and exclusive piece of software known as MetalFX Upscaling.

With the upcoming Mac port of No Man’s Sky being the first game to utilise MetalFX Upscaling, the software will be able to boost the title’s graphical prowess to look its absolute best during gameplay. To Mac gamers, the announcement will no doubt seem like a great feature but for PC gamers, it’ll seem eerily reminiscent of the existing DLSS program.

As an AI powered piece of software, DLSS is able to analyse a game on the fly and upscale the image onscreen as you play. DLSS also lets you enjoy features like ray-tracing without the need for high-end GPUs, making it one of the best examples of how AI can improve gaming into the future.

It’s no secret that the gaming experience on Mac has been fairly lacklustre for years now, but a feature like MetalFX Upscaling (not to mention the power offered by Apple Silicon) could be just the thing that gamers and developers have been waiting for to turn the tables.

Apple certainly seems interested in developing the software as it also announced that a Mac version of the outstanding Resident Evil: Village will be released later in the year and will also make use of MetalFX Upscaling.

If the software’s implementation can attract more mainline developers like Capcom then this could be the start of the gaming revolution that Mac users have been waiting decades for.