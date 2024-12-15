Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Winners and Losers: Apple Intelligence truly arrives, but YouTube TV is truly a rip-off

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The festive break is almost upon us, but the tech world is showing no signs of slowing down following another bumper week of news. Here are our winners and losers for this week.

First of all, a shoutout to Huawei for its Mate X6 launch that prioritises both cameras and durability, which have been inherent compromises in the foldable realm for years now. We can’t wait to get this phone in for testing.

This week brought an interesting yarn about Google using dashcam footage to correct Google Maps speed limit anomalies, and there was good news for iPhone owners with Windows PCs.

Moving along, we moved closer to an era where Xbox install waits could become a thing of the past for games you own, and there was news of a potentially huge development for those fancying a future Apple Watch Ultra purchase.

There were rumblings Sony could step-in to lift Apple’s Vision Pro out of its obscurity, while at the other end of the tech expense scale, the Raspberry Pi micro-computer can finally be purchased as (more or less) an all-in-on PC.

Keep reading for a good, old fashioned Apple vs Google set-to this week.

Winner: Apple’s iOS 18.2

With the launch of Apple’s iOS 18.2 operating system update, we’re getting closer to the Apple Intelligence proposition the company promised iPhone 16 buyers and iPhone 15 Pro owners.

Firstly, it finally brings the initial wave of Apple Intelligence features to the UK (including the useful notification summaries) and secondly boosts the feature set with some of the most exciting tools promised.

It’s a huge update that introduces several key features and truly launches Apple into the generative AI era. There’s the new Image Playground and Genmoji features, which I like because they prioritise playfulness rather than creepy hyper-realism that can feel seriously dystopian.

There’s also the new Mail app that finally separates the wheat from the chaff Gmail-style, with help from Apple Intelligence. There’s also a great new addition to Voice Memos enabling you to layer on top of an existing recording.

Musicians reckon it could be transformational for creating and capturing inspiration on the go. Apple explains: “This allows you to capture a musical inspiration—add vocals or a voiceover to an existing instrumental recording, try out lyrics, harmonise with instrumental music, and more.”

There’s also the option to call upon ChatGPT when Siri isn’t quite cutting the mustard. If you have a HomePod for instance, you’ll also begin to be able to make natural language requests of Apple Music. Stuff like: “Siri play classic rock songs from the 1980s, but maintain a chill vibe.”

How to use Image Playground app on iPhone
Apple Intelligence Image Playground lands in iOS 18.2

There’s still loads more to come from Apple Intelligence in the new year, but those who purchased an iPhone 16 based upon the promise of these features can now start feeling the benefits.

Loser: YouTube TV

Live TV streaming services are on thin ice with the price increases, but Google is really taking the mickey with a $10 increase for YouTube TV, bringing the price up to $83 for the basic tier and $93 if you want a smattering of 4K content.

That’s a 237% price increase since YouTube TV was introduced in 2017 and, during those seven years, the service has provided progressively less value. It includes far less content than it did because so much is now contained within individual streaming service paywalls.

Loads of live sports that were available through cable channels, or accessible in those channels’ apps through a YouTube TV login, are now part of a dedicated streaming service.

Yes despite haemorrhaging content for years, Google keeps putting the prices up. It’s a risky strategy because the number of major events that aren’t available elsewhere, beyond linear cable channels, is dwindling.

YouTube TV Hero 2024

Google would be wise to look after its YouTube TV customers because, unlike Hulu, Netflix, Max, Apple, Paramount, Peacock and Amazon Prime, it has absolutely no YouTube TV-exclusive content to keep people around.

It’s a poor show and I’ve gone off about it in more detail here: YouTube TV should be wary of price hikes, it’s dangerously close to being obsolete.

You might like…

Fast Charge: Galaxy S25 leak proves Android makers are coy on the MagSafe alternative

Fast Charge: Galaxy S25 leak proves Android makers are coy on the MagSafe alternative

Lewis Painter 24 hours ago
Mozi is a daft and insulting social media app from an oblivious Silicon Valley billionaire

Mozi is a daft and insulting social media app from an oblivious Silicon Valley billionaire

Chris Smith 2 days ago
YouTube TV should be wary of price hikes, it’s dangerously close to being obsolete

YouTube TV should be wary of price hikes, it’s dangerously close to being obsolete

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Winners and Losers: Pixel perfect news, but Spotify Wrapped hits a bum note

Winners and Losers: Pixel perfect news, but Spotify Wrapped hits a bum note

Chris Smith 7 days ago
Sound and Vision: Hisense’s 110-inch TV impressed me, but what I learned next floored me

Sound and Vision: Hisense’s 110-inch TV impressed me, but what I learned next floored me

Thomas Deehan 7 days ago
Fast Charge: It looks like the OnePlus 13 wants to get ahead of the big Galaxy S25 launch

Fast Charge: It looks like the OnePlus 13 wants to get ahead of the big Galaxy S25 launch

Lewis Painter 1 week ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access