Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Anker’s Magnetic Battery Bank 5K is a far cheaper version of Apple’s – and it’s pretty good

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

Apple has finally launched its long-awaited £99/$99 MagSafe Battery Pack but there’s a decent alternative already on the market if that price is a little too steep.

I’ve been using the Anker Magnetic Wireless Power Bank for a while now and it seems very similar to the new accessory just released by Apple. Unlike Apple’s version though, Anker’s option costs around £40 from Amazon.

There are distinct similarities between the two products. Both attach magnetically to the back of the phone, charge the phone wirelessly and are dinky enough to keep in your pocket. I haven’t yet used Apple’s version so I can’t comment on how that works, but I have been consistently impressed with Anker’s version.

Anker power bank 5k 1

Anker’s Magnetic Battery Bank packs a 5000mAh cell, far larger than the 1460mAh offered by the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. However as Apple has the ability to deeply integrate its product into the iOS software I’ll need to properly compare the two before seeing exactly what the charge differences are.

Sticking a famous camera brand on a phone isn’t a substitute for innovation

Sticking a famous camera brand on a phone isn’t a substitute for innovation

TE Max Parker 8 hours ago
2021 hasn’t been a great year for phones… yet

2021 hasn’t been a great year for phones… yet

TE Max Parker 1 day ago
Sound and Vision: 4K has been great for iPlayer, but more progress is needed

Sound and Vision: 4K has been great for iPlayer, but more progress is needed

TE Kob Monney 3 days ago
Winners and Losers: Nintendo Switch OLED underwhelms while the Pixel 6 excites

Winners and Losers: Nintendo Switch OLED underwhelms while the Pixel 6 excites

TE Alastair Stevenson 3 days ago
Ctrl+Alt+Delete: You shouldn’t buy a 5G laptop right now

Ctrl+Alt+Delete: You shouldn’t buy a 5G laptop right now

TE Ryan Jones 4 days ago
Fast Charge: Windows 11 is the perfect OS for the smartphone age

Fast Charge: Windows 11 is the perfect OS for the smartphone age

TE Max Parker 4 days ago

While Anker’s wireless pack doesn’t use MagSafe tech by name, it works in pretty much the same way. The magnetic charger attaches to the back of an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 12 Mini. Once attached, the power bank will start juicing up the phone.

In terms of charge speed, you’ll get a basic 5w from both the Anker and Apple chargers – however the latter can charge a phone up to 15w if it’s plugged into a fast USB-C to Lightning charger.

There’s a button on the side that’ll light up a bunch of LEDs to show your current charge level. When the bank is depleted, it can be recharged by an included USB-C cable.

Anker power bank 5k 4

During my time with the device, I have found that it can give my iPhone 12 Pro Max a good boost in battery life. However the slow 5w charging means I have mostly been using it as a way to top my phone up in emergencies, rather than giving it a full charge.

As it’s officially a MagSafe product it can charge an iPhone 12 series phone faster, up to 15w, when plugged into the right charger. This makes it a handy wireless charger to carry around.

Anker power bank 5k 2

Apple also has the ability to integrate its battery deeper into iOS than Anker can. You’ll see charge levels in the battery widget and you’ll be able to charge both the phone and battery pack with a single cable.

Apple MagSafe battery pack

Apple has said its Battery Pack includes a charge management feature that helps maintain battery health when it’s connected for long periods of time.

I have been impressed with Anker’s handy Magnetic Power Bank 5K and while it’s far less feature-rich than Apple’s option, it is cheaper and does the same basic job.

The use of magnets is clever, it’s small enough to keep in a pocket and it’s perfect for times when you need some extra juice.

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.