All the games we’d love to see from the next PS5 reveal event

After months of waiting and only a small handful of major reveals for its next-gen console, Sony is finally gearing up to unveil a selection of games for the PS5. It’s going to be massive, and there’s so many blockbusters we’d love to see make an appearance.

Set to take place in the “near future”, the event will feature roughly an hour of news, reveals and announcements for myriad PlayStation 5 titles. What exactly will be shown and whether they will all be exclusives remains unclear, although this only gives us further grounds to speculate upon.

Trusted Reviews has compiled a selection of games we’d love to see as part of the upcoming “Future of Gaming” event. Some of these are reasonable. Others exist in the farthest reaches of our gaming imaginations. It’s all fair game to us – baboom tsch.

Horizon Zero Dawn 2

Since it launched in March 2017, Horizon Zero Dawn has gone on to sell millions of copies and establish itself as one of PlayStation’s biggest properties. That’s with just one game, so you can already imagine how much potential Aloy’s world and character could have. A sequel would be perfect launch fodder for Sony’s next-generation platform.

The original game has amassed a huge fanbase, and the open-world formula it utilised was something we’d seen many times before, but it was enhanced by gorgeous setting and ambitious gameplay mechanics. That being said, it still left a lot of room for improvement, something we could definitely see a sequel addressing while also taking advantage of the new console.

Demon’s Souls Remake

This PS3 classic was the one that started it all, catapulting FromSoftware to superstar status as the Japanese studio went onto create Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. After countless classics, rumours claim we’ll be returning to a gem which many folks missed out on way back in 2009.

It’s something millions of gamers would have missed out on given its relative obscurity and long-running status as a PS3 exclusive. Much like Bloodborne, Sony owns the rights to this title, so the only chance we’ll ever see it again is on a PlayStation platform.

According to insider sources, the remake is being worked on by Bluepoint Games, who were responsible for a number of fantastic remasters in the past. If Demon’s Souls matches the quality of such experiences, it will undoubtedly be a blockbuster exclusive for the PS5 launch.

Silent Hill

A reboot of Konami’s iconic survival horror franchise is yet another leak which has surfaced online, with many believing it will be a PS5 exclusive developed by Japan Studio. It will be created by the original game’s director, composer and art lead – meaning it could be the first true Silent Hill experience we’ve seen in decades. That is with the exception of P.T., which was an unfortunate prelude to the cancelled Kojima/Del Toro crossover.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Normally revealed in the month of May, we’re overdue for the announcement of this year’s Call of Duty. Developed by Treyarch, this year’s installment is rumoured to be a return to the iconic Black Ops subseries. Recent leaks claim that this entry will take place entirely within the Cold War and will feature returning locations, plot points and characters.

After the successful reboot of Modern Warfare, it seems Activision is returning to the well once again. Clues have already begun popping up in Warzone, with players clipping through walls and uncovering relics which clearly belong to the Cold War era.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Ending with a fairly epic cliffhanger, so many of us are waiting for Insomniac Games to announce the next entry in its series of Spider-Man games. Now a first-party studio, it will undoubtedly be coming to PS5 as an exclusive title. While we don’t want to spoil the original game’s conclusion, it teases an exciting new adventure which will feature a tonne of iconic characters from the comic universe.

We hope the sequel returns to Manhattan and introduces a bunch of fascinating new characters and gameplay mechanics, and we can picture the visuals taking keen advantage of the new console’s enhanced processing power. The original was used to showcase its increased loading times, so perhaps the world will be even larger and more ambitious, too.

Gran Turismo 7

No major console launch is complete without a flagship driving title. It’s the perfect game for showcasing fancy new graphics to your friends and family, justifying the obscene amount of money you’ve dropped on a fancy new box. PS5 will support ray tracing, and under the right circumstances, will help cars look absolutely gorgeous.

Polyphony Digital’s Gran Turismo franchise is renowned for its novel approach to photorealism, making environments and vehicles look realistic even back on the PlayStation 2. Now just imagine how such things will look on a system with the power of PS5. We’re hoping it’s a more fully-fledged effort than Gran Turismo Sport, which while enjoyable, definitely lacked a certain something.

Crash Bandicoot or Spyro reboot

With the popularity of Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy and Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, we’re surprised that Activision hasn’t finally pulled the trigger on a fully-fledged revival of its beloved platforming mascots. It’s a risky venture, but we’d love to see the orange marsupial christened with a reboot on the family of platforms that welcomed him with open arms so many years ago. We’d love Spyro to reeive a similar treatment, but that will like go multiplatform.

Knack 3

Come on, Sony. You know you want to.

