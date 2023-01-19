6 ditched products Apple should revive after the HomePod

OPINION: We might not have made it through January yet, but Apple has kicked off the year with a smattering of new tech – some of which we had been expecting, and some a little more surprising.

The release of the M2 Pro and M2 Max-toting MacBook Pro came with little fanfare, however the unveiling of a new HomePod – an audio device Apple discontinued a few years ago and replaced with Mini versions – was much more of a surprise.

With the revival of a product many thought was dead, here are six other ditched pieces of tech Apple should bring back.

1. iPod

Up there with the most iconic products ever released by Apple, the iPod was in many ways replaced by the iPhone. The slick white music player catapulted Apple to popularity in the early 2000s and remains one of the most recognisable pieces of tech ever.

The iPod line officially ceased to exist with the discontinuation of the Touch model in 2022, but in reality, the series was long dead before this. However, it remains a product – however niche it would be – we would love Apple to bring it back.

Sony’s recent release of another high-end Walkman made headlines, and with Apple focussing more on audio tech and its Apple Music streaming service, plus the general popularity of retro-styled tech, it would make some sort of sense for the company to sell a modern version of the iPod. It’ll likely never materialise, but at least we can hope.

2. 12-inch MacBook

The 12-inch MacBook was a revolutionary product. It was a dinky laptop that packed many of the features previously limited to the Pro machines, like a sharp retina display and modern design.

It made bold choices, including replacing traditional ports with a single USB-C connector, and was the first Apple laptop to ditch the fan.

We got a couple of revisions, but it’s no longer a machine in Apple’s MacBook line and it doesn’t seem like it’s coming back anytime soon.

Apple likely sees the iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard combo as the true successor but for us, an M2-toting machine that focuses purely on portability and battery life – while coming in at a lower price than the MacBook Air M2 – would be an instant hit.

3. iMac Pro

At the time of writing, Apple doesn’t sell a truly modern high-end iMac. The 24-inch iMac with an M1 chip was always designed more as a family machine, while the original Intel iMac Pro was removed from the lineup in 2021 and never replaced.

It seems we’ll see an M-series iMac Pro at some point, hopefully with the power of the Mac Studio and a screen on-par with the Studio Display – but for now, the iMac is lacking that true Pro iteration.

4. AirPower

AirPower is the one product here that never actually made it to store shelves. First announced in late 2017 as a way to wirelessly charge an Apple Watch, iPhone and set of AirPods at the same time, the tempting product was delayed and then cancelled completely a few years later.

AirPower

Apple claimed the cancellation was due to the product not achieving its high standards and the closest we’ve got to something similar since, at least from Apple, is the MagSafe Duo Charger.

A few years have passed since the cancellation and the pull of AirPower remains, at least for us. No other wireless charger we’ve used truly offers the ability to place those three devices anywhere and have them all charge at full speed. Maybe it’s time to give it another go?

5. iSight webcam

The iSight is perhaps one of the only webcams that could ever be described as ‘beautiful’. Typically Apple, with a metal body and eye-catching design, the $149 camera was built to sit atop Apple’s equally slick monitors. While the iSight name continued on, referring to the built-in webcams on many MacBooks and iPhones, the physical product was ditched in 2008.

Webcams have become more important in recent years, with the pandemic forcing more people to appreciate how a quality camera can improve video calls. A modern iSight with FaceID, Center Stage and high-quality video and audio would sit perfectly on camera-less monitors.

6. iPod Socks

They’re socks, for an iPod. What more needs to be said? Make iPhone Socks and iPad Socks and even MacBook Socks. We will buy them all.