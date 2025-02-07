These 5 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera tips will seriously improve your photos and videos

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is finally available to buy, bringing with it a whole load of camera enhancements just waiting to be tested.

Our experts have been putting the phone through its paces for our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review and finding numerous camera tricks throughout the process that make the experience better.

Below you’ll find our five favourite camera tricks for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, from a handy way to create a GIF to new shooting modes.

We’ve also got a Galaxy S25 tips round up, running through more ways to get the most from your shiny new phone.

1. Increase the available camera modes

By default, when you launch the camera you have a small selection of shooting modes in the main bar across the bottom, with others like Pro, Night and Slow-Mo in the ‘More’ tab on the right side.

But if you want to, you can add your most used additional modes to that main bar. Open the camera and open that ‘More’ tab on the right, then choose ‘Edit’. Now you can drag and drop any of those additional options into the main bar.

2. Swipe to create a GIF

By default, when you swipe across on the shutter button it takes a burst of still photos. However, you can change that so it creates a GIF instead.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Open the camera, tap the four dots icon on the right, then tap the cog on the left. Now tap the option in the menu that says ‘Swipe Shutter Button to” and on the next screen choose the GIF option. Open the camera, and in the Photo mode swipe right on the shutter button and hold it while it captures still frames and stitches them together.

3. Master framing

Samsung’s video mode in the camera has an auto-framing feature. To enable it, just open the camera, tap video, and then the little four dots icon on the right.

In the toolbar that appears swipe across until you find an icon that looks like a small dot inside a broken square, like a camera viewfinder. Toggle it on, now start recording video and it should automatically keep whoever you’re recording in the frame by switching between cameras.

4. Erase errant audio

Using AI, you can edit videos in the Gallery app to erase or turn down noise in your videos. Open a video in the Gallery app and tap the AI button that looks like a couple of stars in the bottom toolbar.

It’ll detect different noises, at which point you can choose one noise type, adjust its level and save a copy.

5. Shoot in Galaxy LOG

Galaxy phones now let you shoot video in LOG, which is great for anyone serious about editing video with a consistent colour grading and tone. To shoot, just open up the camera and find the Pro Video mode in the camera shooting options.

Now, at the top you’ll see LOG crossed out, showing it’s disabled. Tap on it to enable. Once on, you’ll also see a notice saying you can enable it in the regular video mode if you want, tap on it and it’ll take you to the video settings options.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

To find this manually yourself, just open the camera app and go to Settings by tapping the four dots and then the little cog in the toolbar. Choose ‘Advanced Video Options’. Tap log, then choose ‘Video and Pro video modes’ to enable it in both video modes.