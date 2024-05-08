5 important announcements you might have missed from Apple’s iPad event

Apple packed a lot into the Let Loose event, despite its short running time. While the iPad Pro and the new M4 chip were the headline attractions, there were a lot of little details that might have gone unnoticed.

Apple events are always packed full of small announcements that are buried inside larger reveals. Below we’ve highlighted some of the smaller stories from the show you might have missed.

For more from the latest Apple event, see our iPad Air 6 vs iPad Mini 5 comparison and our look at the M4 vs M3.

No charger in the UK

An odd one, this. If you purchase the iPad Pro M4 or Air M2 in the UK or other European countries it will ship without a charger – rather just a USB-C cable. It’s a different story in the USA though, where the tablet will have a 20w power adapter included inside the box.

The iPad Pro lacks the ultra-wide camera

The iPad Pro 2024 looks like a huge upgrade in many areas, however there is one slight downgrade. Instead of two cameras on the back, the new Pro models only have a single 12MP snapper – no 12MP ultra wide.

We can’t imagine many will be too fussed about this omission, in fact we don’t think we’ve ever properly used this camera, yet it’s rare for a feature like this to be removed.

iPad Pro 2024 camera

The iPad 10 is now the budget iPad

Apple didn’t update the iPad 10 during the Let Loose event, however it did drop the price to £349/$349, ditching the iPad 9 completely from the range in the process. This means the iPad 10 is now the most affordable iPad that Apple sells, and it’s a very tempting prospect.

The Apple Pencil Pro is the same price as the Apple Pencil 2

Apple’s Pencil range is now four products large, with each offering different features and compatibility. You might be surprised to learn that the new Apple Pencil Pro is actually selling at the same £129/$129 price as the Apple Pencil 2, even though it has new features like haptic response.

There are differences with the M4 depending on which storage size you get

As Apple’s Pro tablets have picked up more capable chips, things have become a little more complicated. No longer are all the Pro models the same, and there are some big differences depending on which storage option you select.

M4 models with 256GB or 512GB of storage have an M4 chip with a 9-core CPU comprising 3 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores. Jump up to the 1TB or 2TB models and along with heaps more storage, the M4 chip has a 10-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores.

There’s a difference in RAM, too. The 256GB and 512GB models have 8GB of RAM, whereas the 1TB and 2TB have 16GB.

Finally, the nano-texture glass option is available only on the 1TB and 2TB models.