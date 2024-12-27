Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

5 cameras I can’t wait to see in 2025: Sony, Fujifilm and more

The new year is fast approaching which means it’s time I shared my camera predictions for 2025. 

There are doubtless plenty of great cameras in store for us in 2025 that could make it onto our best camera list with popular brands like Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, OM System and Panasonic all likely to release at least one new model in the next 12 months.

Here are the five cameras I’m personally most excited to see in 2025. 

Panasonic Lumix S1R II 

It’s been five years since the Panasonic Lumix S1R hit shelves, meaning we’re long overdue a sequel to the 4.5-star full-frame camera.

Unlike many Panasonic models at the time, the S1R took a stills-first approach, with the company marketing the camera toward professional photographers over pro videographers. 

Panasonic S1R
Panasonic Lumix S1R

The Panasonic Lumix S1R II was originally rumoured to launch in 2024, but its arrival was delayed to early 2025. This is according to L-rumors

According to the report, the camera will be based on the same tech found inside the Leica SL3, including the same Sony 60-megapixel sensor. 

Sony A7V 

Sony was spotted registering a new camera in China in December and rumour has it that camera could be the Sony A7V. 

Weibo sleuth E8M_8888 spotted a Sony product identified as WW773396 on the CMIIT (Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology). According to the poster, the presence of dual-band Wi-Fi means that this camera cannot be the Sony A1 II, leaving others to speculate that it may instead be the A7V. 

Sony A7 IV top
Sony A7 IV

According to Sony Alpha Rumors’ sources, the A7V is set to be announced in early 2025. Recent rumours surrounding the camera include a 44-megapixel sensor upgrade and the addition of an AI chip (via The New Camera). The Sony A7 IV was a fantastic premium all-rounder so I hope we’re just as impressed by its successor. 

Nikon Coolpix P1100 

Nikon P1000
Nikon Coolpix P1000

The Nikon Coolpix P1000 was undoubtedly a unique camera when it hit the market in 2018. The bridge camera featured a huge 125x optical zoom lens, offering a focal length equivalent to 24-3000mm. The camera appealed to a specific audience of bird watchers, plane spotters and anyone looking to capture the moon with a single fixed lens. 

The camera’s successor – tentatively titled the P1100 – was rumoured to be launching in the second half of 2024 (via NikonRumors). However, after December passed with no news, fans are crossing their fingers for 2025. 

A retro Canon camera 

I’m a big fan of the film camera aesthetic and it definitely feels like the look has seen a resurgence in recent years, with several compact and mirrorless cameras such as the Fujifilm X100VI, Nikon Z fc and OM System OM-5 taking visual inspiration from retro film cameras. 

It’s been a while since Canon released a camera in this distinctive style, leaving some fans hungry for a modern update to the AE-1 or Canonet QL17. These rumours aren’t unfounded either, as Canon exec Manabu Kato revealed to DigitalCameraWorld earlier this year:

Canon AE-1
Canon AE-1. Image: Canon Camera Museum

“We are also seeing and hearing that there’s a certain amount of people who really love film and cameras with a more vintage look. Therefore there is a possiblilty that we will address those needs from the industry – but that will be separate from the current model and will be addressed in a different way. So yes, we are also seeing that as an interesting move”. 

Two mystery cameras from Fujifilm 

This last rumour is somewhat of a two-for-one as Fujifilm teased two new cameras arriving in 2025 earlier this year. 

Fujifilm exec Yuji Igarashi closed off the brand’s October X-Summit where the X-M5 camera was unveiled with an Apple-esque “one more thing”. 

Fujifilm X-E4

“We’re currently developing new cameras”, said Igarashi, gesturing toward two objects hidden under sheets. “Although the timing is yet to be determined, we hope to bring you exciting news next year”, he finished (via DPReview)

While the exec didn’t name or even show a glimpse of either camera, there have been whispers that the Fujifilm X-E5 is due to arrive in 2025, four years after the launch of the X-E4.

According to FujiRumors’ source, the X-E5 will come in the summer of 2025, though it isn’t clear whether this means to camera will arrive in the summer or simply be announced during this period. Regardless, I’m hopeful we’ll learn more about the camera in the year to come.

