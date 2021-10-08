4 products we’d love Apple to make a ‘Mini’ version of

It’s been a busy few weeks for Apple product releases, with everything from new iPhones to new iPads hitting shelves.

I’ve spent the last few weeks working my way through reviews of all the new Apple tech, and a few have really stood out.

While the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the best of the bunch technically, the iPhone 13 Mini and iPad 6 Mini have stood out due to their smaller nature.

Using these products got me thinking: what other Apple tech would be made better by the addition of a smaller version?

Here’s my wishlist.

The Pro Display XDR

The Pro Display XDR is a high-end, high-performance monitor that’s designed, sized and priced for the Pro market. That puts it out of reach for many. This is a shame, as a more consumer-focussed monitor from Apple would be very welcome.

Something akin to the 24-inch iMac, but with all the computer bits removed, makes a whole heap of sense. A colourful display that features USB-C ports for connecting up a laptop, a high-end webcam and, ideally, an SD card slot.

iPad Pro

I’ve written before about how much I would love to see a Pro version of the iPad Mini. Think the size of the current Mini, but with the mini-LED display, Thunderbolt 4 and 120Hz ProMotion.

I’ve been spoilt by the HDR performance on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with the deep blacks and excellent contrast, and would love to see this tech transferred across to the smaller Mini display.

AirPods Max

When the AirPods Max launched, there were rumours of a sporty pair too. This would make a lot of sense, as the AirPods Max are rather large headphones that take up a lot of room in a bag.

A smaller ‘Mini’ pair of over-ear headphones makes a lot of sense. Ones that could be folded up small, like the Bose QC45, and made a whole lot lighter.

Apple TV

The Apple TV box feels a lot less relevant than it once did, especially as the Apple TV app is now so common on TVs. The box is also pretty expensive and one of the larger streaming devices around.

What would make a lot of sense is if Apple took a page from Roku, Amazon and the like and made an Apple TV Mini. Instead of a box, it could be a stick that’s a lot more portable and plugs directly into a TV’s HDMI port. This could also make it a lot cheaper, and more of a rival to the Fire TV Stick.