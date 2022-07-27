 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Zuckerberg: Apple and Meta in ‘competition of philosophies and ideas’ over metaverse

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Mark Zuckerberg has declared that Meta and Apple are in a “competition of philosophies and ideas” over the metaverse, and that he’s not sure which approach is better.

As The Verge reports, when asked by a Meta employee how Apple’s closely guarded AR glasses might impact the Oculus ecosystem during an all-hands meeting, Zuckerberg had some interesting things to say.

He took the angle that “Apple is going to be a competitor for us, not just as a product but philosophically”, before essentially equating Meta’s position to Google’s in the smartphone market and Microsoft’s in the home computing market before that.

In both cases, Apple took on a major rival by locking down hardware and software design and creating more cohesive but walled-off products. Microsoft (with Windows) and Google (with Android) created a more open software platform for numerous hardware partners to build for.

“We’re approaching this in an open way and trying to build a more open ecosystem,” said Zuckerberg, as opposed to Apple belief “that by doing everything themselves and tightly integrating that they build a better consumer experience”.

You might have expected the Meta chief to then spend some time vouching for his company’s more open, inclusive approach. But he didn’t.

In the metaverse, Zuckberg claims that “it’s not really clear upfront whether an open or closed ecosystem is going to be better.”

In terms of the home computing era, he believes that “Windows was clearly the one that had a lot more scale and became the default and norm that people used”. When it comes to smartphones, however, “Apple has really carved out quite a good position for themselves, and that’s why they’re the most valuable company in the world”.

In short, Zuckerberg feels that the two companies are locked into “a very deep, philosophical competition about what direction the internet should go in”. Those are some pretty high stakes.

You might like…

Tim Cook drops major hint over Apple’s AR future

Tim Cook drops major hint over Apple’s AR future

Chris Smith 1 month ago
Apple AR headset might be much closer to launch than we thought

Apple AR headset might be much closer to launch than we thought

Chris Smith 2 months ago
Oculus Quest 2 Review

Oculus Quest 2 Review

Ryan Jones 2 years ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.