ZTE Nubia Z20 takes aim at the Galaxy Note 10 with next-gen display and 8K video tech

ZTE’s revealed its new Nubi Z20 will feature a next-gen “flexible display”, wealth of advanced video recording features and arrive a mere day after the hotly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

The news broke via TME.net over the weekend. The site reported ZTE president Ni Fei revealing the details during a talk at the Global Mobile Internet Conference summit.

The flexi-display tech is slightly different to the folding screen designs you’ll find on things like the Galaxy Fold, Huawei Mate X and fabled Razr Phone 2019. Instead of folding, the “flexi” panel and protective glass will be slightly curved. According to ZTE this will reduce the phone’s bezel size.

The more interesting feature is its reported 8K video recording. ZTE is reportedly planning to market the Nubia Z20 to professional videographers and will include a number of undisclosed editing tools, as well as the ability to capture footage in 8K. Further details about the phone weren’t disclosed outside of the fact it will launch alongside a new VR headset on 8 August.

The release window puts the Nubia Z20’s release a mere day after Samsung’s Unpacked event. Samsung is expected to launch its latest Galaxy Note 10 phablet at the event alongside a new Galaxy Watch Active 2 wearable and Galaxy Tab S6 tablet.

Details about the Note 10 suggest it will have a very different design to Samsung’s Galaxy S10, featuring more angular corners and a centrally placed hole-punch design front camera. It’s also expected to come with a nifty, redesigned S Pen stylus that’ll feature more gesture controls and shortcuts than past Samsung stylus’.

The news comes during a heated year for smartphone buyers. We’ve already seen more new technologies hit the scene than you can shake a stick at. These include everything from innovative new designs, like the pop-up front camera seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro to the launch of next-gen 5G networking tech in the UK.

