Could the ZTE Axon 10 Pro be the 5G phone to light your fire?

The 5G devices are coming out to play at MWC 2019 and the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G is making its pitch as the first true flagship device to arrive with next-gen connectivity.

The handset offers the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and X50 5G modem combo that will underpin the next-gen speeds on most, if not all, 5G-ready devices in 2019.

The handset, which will be coming to Europe and China at some point in the first half of 2019, will offer an in-display fingerprint sensor, while there’s a tri-camera on the rear of the device, offering wide and ultra wide lenses.

The Chinese company’s press release doesn’t go into too much detail on the rest of the specifications, but reports have suggested the device has a 6.47-inch screen with a 2340 x 1080. The report also suggests there’ll be 6GB of RAM on board, as well as 128GB of storage.

There’s no official price or release date for the phone as yet, and a UK launch is yet to be confirmed. The company says it is working with international carriers to sort out the arrangement for 5G connectivity, so perhaps we’ll hear more news soon.

The Axon 10 Pro 5G is one of a number of 5G compatible handsets to show up at MWC 2019. Huawei’s Mate X foldable phone is the headliner thus far, while Samsung’s Galaxy S10 will also have a 5G iteration available later in the year.

Elsewhere, LG announced the soft-of-folable LG V50 ThinQ 5G, which boats a new biometric security tool called Hand ID. Perhaps the most affordable 5G device on the block will be the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, which offers a 93.4% display-to-body ratio.

Is a 5G phone on your radar in 2019? Or are you going to wait until at least 2020 before investing in the future of mobile connectivity? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.