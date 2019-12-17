ZTE has announced a new smartphone capable of 5G connectivity — here’s the full rundown of all we know so far about the upcoming device.

The ZTE Axon 10s Pro has been announced ahead of its launch in China early next year, and the new device will be one of the first to run the Snapdragon 865 chip, which — with the X55 modem — will give it access to 5G. We don’t know other specifications of the new device yet, such as battery, camera, or even the dimensions — so stay tuned for all the latest info before its release.

This isn’t in fact the first 5G form the brand – at MWC 2019, we got our hands on the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G, which was eventually released in August. In our brief hands-on review of this device, we were immediately impressed by the build quality which reminded us of the Huawei P20 Pro, although our first impressions of the triple camera performance were not as strong, as the detail is not as sharp as we’d have liked. We hope the new model in the series will improve on this in order to be a competitive 5G handset against rivals from the likes of Huawei and Samsung.

Currently Samsung is way out ahead of the pack in terms of sales, accounting for 74% of all 5G phones sold in Q3 2018. Its top 5G handsets include the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, which we rated as one of the best picks for a 5G handset thanks to its large screen, big battery, and versatile camera arrangement. We expect to see far more handsets with this capability in 2020 as Qualcomm have announced new compatible chips, the Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 865, which will surely popularise the technology at least among forthcoming flagship devices. On top of that, we expect next year to be the one where Apple adopts 5G on its iPhone 12 range.

