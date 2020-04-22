Zoom security update targets Zoombombing, major privacy feature still MIA

The company behind video conferencing platform Zoom has announced an update, which should ease some very legitimate security concerns of the millions of workers turning to the software while working from home.

Zoom 5.0 will be out by the end of the week and promises advanced encryption in the form of the 256-bit AES-GCM standard, as well as tighter privacy controls and easier access to those settings.

After downloading the software, users will see a new security icon that offers quick access to many of the protective features, including the ability to lock meetings to stop perverts and other unwelcome guests dropping in on calls.

The tool also places the ability to remove participants and halt screen-sharing within easy reach, as Zoom responds quickly to the barrage of criticism that has come its way during its rapid rise to prominence.

Other helpful tools in the fight against Zoombombing include passwords for meeting rooms being enabled by default, as well as widening access to the waiting room feature that ensures participants can be approved before joining the conference.

As we mentioned above, Zoom is also boosting the encryption level, thanks to the 256-bit AES-GCM standard. It’s still not the end-to-end encryption the company had initially promised, but it’s a step forward that should ease the concerns of users worried their chats might be intercepted.

The company had already announced a 90-day freeze on new features while it worked on security and privacy tools and those are now forthcoming. 200 million users a day were reportedly using Zoom during March and we wouldn’t be surprised it that has doubled during the month of April.

Many Brits expressed concern that the prime minister Boris Johnson was chairing cabinet meetings using zoom despite the lack of end-to-end encryption available within the app. Of course, it wasn’t the only misstep the PM made in this time.

The update isn’t available yet, but keep your eyes peeled on the download page for the latest info.

