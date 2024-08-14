Zoom Enhance is finally ready a year after Google announced it

Google has announced the Zoom Enhance feature that it first announced at the Google Pixel 8 Pro launch last year is finally ready in time for the three-strong Pixel 9 Pro family.

In amongst all of Google’s Pixel 9-related announcements, it can be all too easy to let some of the smaller software-related points slip by. Perhaps Google was betting on this when it tried to slip Zoom Enhance in as a brand new feature on a recent blog post.

The feature is point eight of a recent Google blog post entitled ‘9 things to know about Pixel 9 cameras’.

“Zoom Enhance intelligently fills in the gaps between pixels and predicts fine details for high-quality, post-capture zoom results,” it explains. “It will be available on Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and is rolling out to Pixel 8 Pro starting today.”

Zoom Enhance on the Pixel 9 Pro

It might sound strange that a lauded new Pixel 9 feature is actually making its debut on the Pixel 8 Pro, but then we’ve already tipped you off to the twist here. The feature was first announced at Made By Google ’23 as a feature for the Pixel 8 Pro. It was supposed to launch in December, shortly after its then brand new phone hit shops, as an early feature drop.

Instead it’s taken Google a year to get this futuristic feature working to its satisfaction. As we pointed out in our summary of the Pixel 9’s new camera features, Zoom Enhance finally brings a very specific sci-fi fantasy to life. Sort of.

You know that bit in Blade Runner where Harrison Ford’s hard-bitten future cop zooms in on a static image, enhancing the detail at every stage? Well, Zoom Enhance doesn’t appear to be that good, but the principle is the same.

It will be available on the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold at launch over the coming weeks, but it's available on the Pixel 8 Pro right now.