The Zombie Army Trilogy is coming to Nintendo Switch

Rebellion Games cult-classic Zombie Army Trilogy will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, meaning you’ll finally be able to slay undead Nazis on the go.

The Zombie Army Trilogy is a popular spin-off series, following Sniper Elite, that offers amazing co-op play. UK game developers and publishers, Rebellion, will be releasing a Switch edition of Zombie Army Trilogy in 2020.

There’s no specific date just yet but we can’t see it taking too long to port the game. Expect to be able to play Zombie Army Trilogy on Switch in Q1 2020. This release will also stir up a bit of extra excitement for Zombie Army 4: Dead War which is due in February.

Currently only available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, the compiled trilogy game will be a fun addition to Nintendo’s roster on Switch. The games arguably work best as a co-op experience and will no doubt remind some players of classic Call of Duty zombies modes.

Explaining the concept behind the game, the developers wrote: “Zombie Army Trilogy is a terrifyingly intense third person shooter set in a gruesome alternate vision of World War II.

“Berlin 1945. Facing defeat at the hands of the Allies, Hitler has unleashed one last unholy gamble – a legion of undead super soldiers that threatens to overwhelm the whole of Europe. Fight alone or team up to save humanity from the zombie menace in this apocalyptic shooter for 1-4 players!”

With a fourth installment of the series also coming early next year, gamers can look forward to even stranger showdowns with Hitler’s undead horde. The fourth game even features a zombie shark.

You can watch the trailer below…

This series of games has made a feature of slo-mo headshots and excessive violence. So, if that sounds like your cup of tea then the trilogy pack is a great chance to get three games for the price of one.

Currently it costs £44.99 to pick up the trilogy on the PlayStation store. We imagine it will come in at a similar price point on Switch.

