Zhiyun unveils its new lightweight Crane M2S camera gimbal

Zhiyun is further expanding its camera accessories collection with the Crane MS2 as its next cost-effective gimbal.

The Crane M2S has been designed to hold various cameras, action cams, mirrorless cameras and smartphones, so you can get a smooth video no matter what device you’re using.

The Crane M2S weights in at only 549g, making it highly portable while still being able to support cameras such as the Sony A7S III, which weighs in at 699g without any lenses attached.

Seeing as it weighs a bit more than the smartphone-centric Zhiyun Smooth-Q3, we expect the Crane M2S to be a sturdy device, with Zhiyun claiming that the strong motors and extended axes make it a great option for high-velocity work.

Coming in as more cost-effective than the Crane M3, the M2S sports a lot of the same features as well as USB PD fast-charging up to 12W via the USB-C connector, with the company claiming you can reach a full charge in 100 minutes.

The Crane M2S features a 0.66-inch display that offers up real-time status and operating parameters of both the camera and the gimbal for more convenience while you’re shooting.

Zhiyun Crane M2S

Some of the operating modes include pan follow, follow, lock and POV, so you have a variety of options when it comes to creating interesting videos.

Much lke the Smooth Q-3, there’s a built-in fill light that Zhiyun claims can produce over 1000 lumens brightness within 2.8 cubic metres, which is ideal for capturing subjects that are presenting to the camera, or whilst shooting in low light environments. There are also five levels of brightness and four different colour filters to choose from.

Featuring Zhiyun’s quick release technology that could previously be found only on the flagship models, the new V-shape design makes it more ergonomic and efficient, with dual safety locks that ensure the equipment always remains attached to your camera or smartphone.

The Zhiyun Crane M2S is now available from the Zhiyun online store as well as third-party retailers such as Amazon. The gimble on its own will cost £259/$269 while the Crane M2S combo is available for £329/$349.

