ZenBook Flip S is the first Intel Evo laptop from Asus

It’s been a big week for Intel, with Tiger Lake finally launching in the face of tough competition from AMD. Alongside Tiger Lake, Intel revealed Evo – a new programme requiring user-friendly specs. Asus is jumping on board with the new ZenBook Flip S.

The Asus Zenbook like offers a ton of variety, from more traditional laptops like the new ZenBook 14 to the more outlandish ZenBook Pro Duo range. The ZenBook Flip S sits somewhere in the middle, offering premium specs in a convertible form-factor.

It’s hard to know where to start with the ZenBook Flip S as it has three key features that could be deemed headline-worthy. We’ll kick off with the Intel side of things and, not only will the ZenBook Flip S feature Intel’s just announced Tiger Lake processors, but it will be part of the new Intel Evo program. Evo is the successor to Project Athena and focuses on user-friendliness more so than power – such as long battery life and fast charging.

The new Intel-related inclusions are sure to make the new Asus laptop a formidable machine but, on top of that, Asus claims the new laptop is “world’s thinnest OLED convertible.” We’ve seen some gorgeous OLED screens on laptops this year, such as the HP Spectre x360 13, so to see this delightful screen tech in a thin and powerful package is certainly appealing.

Along with its thinness, the convertible is certainly a looker in the rest of the design department too. With a Jade Black finish, Red Copper accents and brushed-aluminum, the device will definitely stand out from the crowd.

For those interested in a bit more information of the Asus ZenBook Flip S specs, let’s take a look:

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU

Graphics: Integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU

Display: 1.2 kg light; 4K UHD OLED touchscreen

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD

Battery Life: Up to 15 hr battery life with USB-C Easy Charge

Ports: Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, full-size HDMI and USB Type-A ports

Weight: ~1.2kg

Dimensions: 13.9 x 305 x 211 mm

Additional features also include the Asus NumberPad 2.0, the 360° ErgoLift hinge and stylus support. If all that appeals, the Asus ZenBook Flip S will be available from November in the UK with a price of £1799.

