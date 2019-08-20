Yubico – the company behind a wide range of physical authentication keys – has just launched the YubiKey 5Ci. The 5Ci is Yubico’s first authentication key to work with iOS devices.

While the YubiKey 5Ci is the world’s first Lightning-compatible security key, it still saves room for the non-Apple users out there – the new key offers a USB-C connection too.

Related: Best VPNs for security and privacy

The YubiKey 5Ci – and its dual connector – offers users single, two and multi-factor authentication solutions whether they use Android, iOS, macOS or Windows.

The new YubiKey costs $70 (~£60) and can be used with a range of security software solutions. The key works with password managers like Dashlane, LastPass, 1Password and Bitwarden, as well as Okta and Idaptive.

The security-focused Brave browser is also compatible with the YubiKey 5Ci. The browser supports logins on Bitbucket, GitHub, Login.gov, Twitter and 1Password.com using the key.

The YubiKey 5Ci comes with FIDO2/WebAuthn, FIDO U2F, OTP (one-time password), PIV (smart card) and OpenPGP support.

While the YubiKey 5Ci works with iOS devices using the Lightning connector, the company is still working to improve how it interacts with Apple products.

Related: Best VPN

Yubico says it is hoping to improve the user experience, by working with iOS apps and browser supported services through its Developer Program. Through the program, Yubico is hoping to add support for Dropbox, Keeper Security, SecMaker and more.

Trusted Reviews last reported on Yubico back in April 2018. The YubiKey was seen as one of the prominent options for users going forward following the embracing of security keys by Chrome, Firefox and Edge at the time.

The browsers committed to a password-less future by vowing to support the creation of the new open web standard WebAuthn – a standard present on the YubiKey 5Ci.

Staff Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More