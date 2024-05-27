Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

YouTube’s latest weapon against ad blockers spoils the ending

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

YouTube has been waging war against the use of ad blockers for quite some time now and its latest trick is the craftiest one yet.

Some YouTube users determined to avoid the commercial interruptions – which are bloody annoying but provide revenue to both the service provider and people creating the videos for everyone to watch – have noticed videos are now skipping all the way to the end when playback is attempted.

According to some people on Reddit (via 9to5Google), only disabling their ad-blocker causes video performance to resume as intended. Some people said that if they have been able to work around the skip, then the audio drops out completely.

GoPro Hero 12 bundle is £100 off

GoPro Hero 12 bundle is £100 off

Save £100 on this bundle that gives you everything required to make the most of the GoPro Hero12 black camera, with support for 5.3K HDR video and loads more.

  • Currys
  • Save £100
  • Now £349.99
View Deal

It might be some sort of problem with the ad blocker itself. It might also be the ad blocker causing inadvertent problems as it interacts with YouTube. However, judging by recent form, it seems most likely this is another ploy from YouTube to discourage use of the revenue-sapping tech.

YouTube, of course, gives users the option to remove the ads by paying for YouTube Premium, which is expensive but includes access to the YouTube Music service. However, that would involve ad-swervers having to pay for music too.

Naturally, Reddit is awash with folks who are aggrieved at the sheer audacity of Google interfering with their inalienable rights to free content on the internet and anything that might pay for that free content.

“I hate YouTube so much. Greedy Company,” writes _k1llswitch. “The Ads are ridiculous sometimes and I will NEVER pay a penny for your stupid premium service. I don’t use YouTube on my Phone so that ain’t no problem and I guess I just have to wait until the AdBlock people found a way to get it working again.”

The apparent skipping issue comes after Google began warning that people with ad-blockers enabled would not be able to watch videos. Then playback slowed and, in some cases, unduly taxed the computer’s memory and caused slow performance of the machine itself.

One thinks this is a battle YouTube is probably going to continue fighting, as ad blockers and users continue to insist on finding new workarounds.

You might like…

YouTube’s war with ad blockers just escalated

YouTube’s war with ad blockers just escalated

Chris Smith 4 months ago
YouTube’s battle with ad-blockers is getting ugly

YouTube’s battle with ad-blockers is getting ugly

Chris Smith 6 months ago
YouTube is blocking the ad blockers

YouTube is blocking the ad blockers

Chris Smith 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words