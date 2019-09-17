YouTube’s best new feature comes directly from PornHub

Google Search prides itself on taking you to exactly what you want on the web in just a couple of clicks. However, if that something is a YouTub video, you still have to scan through manually to reach the particular element you’re looking for… until now.

The web giant is introducing a new ‘Key Moments’ search feature that will highlight important parts of a video you may wish to skip directly to. To some online grot aficionados that might sound a little familiar.

In case you’re unaware (or we can just pretend you are), the likes of PornHub highlight certain… um… acts within the timeline, enabling you to cut through all that pre-amble and get to straight to the nits and grits.

Google’s interpretation, however, is more geared towards finding your your favourite song from a live concert, the most important part of a political speech, or the steps in a how to video. Whatever floats your boat, we say!

The steps are highlighted by bubbles in the timeline, with thumbnails below the main clip making it easy to jump directly to that section. Google is enabling the option for content creators from today onwards.

Here’s how the company explains it in exceptionally wholesome terms in Tuesday’s blog post: “Starting today you can find key moments within videos and get to the information you’re looking for faster, with help from content creators. When you search for things like how-to videos that have multiple steps, or long videos like speeches or a documentary,

“Search will provide links to key moments within the video, based on timestamps provided by content creators. You’ll be able to easily scan to see whether a video has what you’re looking for, and find the relevant section of the content. For people who use screen readers, this change also makes video content more accessible.”

What other PornHub features would you like to see Google incorporate? Answers on a postcard to @TrustedRevies on Twitter

