YouTuber streams 10 hours of Fortnite dabbing for 2k in donations, breaks headphones

A popular Fortnite YouTube personality has streamed the entirety of Fortnite’s “Infinite Dab” animation, which it turns out is not infinite but in fact 10 hours long.

The Infinite Dab slid into Fortnite as part of the 7.10 patch, promising that players could “dab for days” with the help of the new emote. YouTuber Luke TheNotable streamed the entire dab emote, allowing viewers to donate to join him in his lobby and dab along, while he alternated dabbing with other life stuff like eating and taking a breath from hours of dabbing.

The whole experience netted Luke TheNotable a very notable $2,000 in donations (£1,560) 6,000 new subscribers, a broken pair of headphones as a casualty of the dabbing and presumably a solid workout.

That wedge of cash was generated by 300 different donating viewers, but Luke TheNotable actually passed on the love, dropping hundreds in donations to a series of smaller streamers he found on YouTube gaming.

Honestly, I can’t imagine doing one thing for ten hours, so this scares me on a deep emotional level. Luke TheNotable wasn’t enthusiastic about it too, warning people away from attempting the feat themselves: “Please don’t do this,” he says in his video. “If you do this correctly, at the end, literally nothing happens. I just really don’t wanna hear about any of you guys messing yourself up trying to do what I did. You could get hurt. I broke my headphones.”

Fortnite’s dance moves have attracted controversy in recent months after allegations that they’ve been stolen from popular personalities without proper attribution or payment have surfaced. That’s probably why Fresh Prince of Bel Air actor Alfonso Ribeiro is suing Epic, alleging they’ve stolen his signature Carlton dance.

