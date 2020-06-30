YouTube TV is jacking-up prices again and subscribers are furious

Google has announced it is jacking up the price of YouTube TV by $15 a month, infuriating customers of the cord-cutting live TV streaming service.

From today, for new customers, or the next billing cycle for existing subscribers, monthly fees go up to a whopping $64.99 a month. That comes after Google increased the subscription to $49.99 from $39.99 last April.

Google says it is not taking the decision lightly and cites the rising cost of content. However, subscribers are already registering their displeasure on social media, with many threatening to cancel.

“We don’t take these decisions lightly, and realize how hard this is for our members,” Google said in the announcement. “That said, this new price reflects the rising cost of content and we also believe it reflects the complete value of YouTube TV, from our breadth of content to the features that are changing how we watch live TV.”

Google has conveniently timed the announcement to coincide with the launch of eight new channels, which debut on the service today. Those are BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1. They will be followed by BET Her, MTV2, MTV Classic, Nick Jr., NickToons, and TeenNick in the near future, as part of a wider deal with ViacomCBS.

The company also said it was looking for more flexible models, suggesting tiered subscriptions may be coming in the near future.

“As the streaming industry continues to evolve, we are working to build new flexible models for YouTube TV users, so we can continue to provide a robust and innovative experience for everyone in your household without the commitments of traditional TV,” the company adds.

YouTube TV started as an affordable alternative to a cable and satellite TV subscription with more agile online viewing options, device freedom and the ability to cancel at any time. Right now it’s looking as if we’re heading towards price parity with the traditional cable TV platforms. Here’s what subscribers have to say:

This is ridiculous. I’ve had a subscription for a year now, but I’m not going to pay $65 a month for a bunch of channels I don’t want. — David St. Hilaire (@DavidStHilaire1) June 30, 2020

I’m out. You raise the price but don’t offer packages. I have spread the gospel of @YouTubeTV but you keep raising prices for channels we don’t want. I can get all of that with @hulu live at a better price. Later #youtubetv — 🆀🆄🅰🅻🅻🅸🅲🅺 (@quallick) June 30, 2020

It’s now cheaper to go back to Cable – i didn’t think any company could botch Internet TV as bad as @ATT but @YouTubeTV has done it. Congrats. — Mike (@Green_94) June 30, 2020

@YouTubeTV I was an early adapter and was grandfathered in at $35 and now it’s $65, come on. This is not why I wanted YouTube TV so I could pay 70 bucks a month. Where’s the unsubscribe button — scott abramczyk (@lethalgorman) June 30, 2020

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …