YouTube TV is about to become useless for Premier League fans

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Subscribers to the US cable-cutting streaming service YouTube TV are facing up to the looming loss of some of the platform’s most illustrious content.

An impasse with the NBCUniversal means more than a dozen top channels are set to disappear from the live TV streaming service at the end of today, Thursday September 30.

Unless there’s a last minute accord, the main NBC broadcast network, NBCSN, USA Network, Golf Channel, the Olympic Channel, Bravo, E!, SyFy, Oxygen, CNBC, MSNBC, Telemundo and Universo will all disappear from YouTube TV within hours. Some NBC-owned regional sports networks around the US are going too.

For sports, news and entertainment fans those are some seriously big hitters striking out. For sports fans, it means the loss of Premier League football, the NFL’s Sunday Night Football and much, much more.

Some, but not all of that, will be available via the Peacock streaming service owned by NBCU, which costs from $4.99 a month. However, in the case of the Premier League, not all games are available via that platform.

Saturday’s Liverpool vs Manchester City clash will be lost to YouTube TV subscribers even if they do subscribe to Peacock.

Perhaps realising this, and many other scenarios, will be a dealbreaker for subscribers, Google is offering subscribers a $10 discount on the $64.99 a month subscription if an agreement can’t be reached for the channels to be retained.

In an email to customers it places the blame at the door of the NBCU. It wrote: “Our ask is that NBCU treats YouTube TV like any other distributor. In other words, for the duration of our agreement, YouTube TV seeks the same rates that services of similar size get from NBCU so we can continue offering YouTube TV to members at a competitive and fair price.”

This isn’t the first time YouTube TV has lost illustrious sports content. Subscribers were deprived of the Fox Sports regional sports networks when they rebranded to Bally Sports last year.

