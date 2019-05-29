YouTube has stopped working properly on the new version of Edge

Microsoft’s new Chromium-based Edge browser hasn’t even been fully released yet, but it’s already squaring up for a fight with the creators of its biggest rival – Google. Users of development versions of Edge are currently presented with an old version of YouTube when navigating to the Google-owned site.

The new Edge has been available to try out since April, and developers have been getting into the nitty-gritty of the browser over the past seven weeks or so. Previews enable testing so developers can support websites when the time comes for the full version to launch.

But testing now appears to have hit a pretty hefty roadblock.

According to Neowin, the issues began with Google Meet – Google’s video conferencing app – and spread to G-Suite platforms like Google Docs. But issues with YouTube are on another level entirely.

Users are either simply shown an old version of YouTube or – cheekily – presented with a page suggested they should download Google Chrome.

Microsoft can rest easy now, however. The lack of support for Google applications in the current version of the Edge is not indicative of the future full version of Microsoft’s browser.

The current problems are actually just a bug. Google does – in fact – plan to support Edge in both its preview forms and when the full version is released.

“We’re aware that users of a preview version of Chromium-based Edge are being redirected to the old version of YouTube. We’re working to address this issue. We’re committed to supporting YouTube on Edge and apologize for any inconvenience this may be causing,” a spokesperson for YouTube said.

Microsoft announced it would be turning to Google’s Chromium platform for future versions of Edge towards the end of last year.

Now that Edge is falling in line with the platforms many developers already create for, it will make Microsoft’s browser far more compatible with commonly used online functionality such as web browser extensions.