Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

YouTube sleep timer could curtail late night rabbit hole trips

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

One of my favourite things to do on a Friday night, when returning home from the evening’s activities, is to settle in with a beer or two and allow the YouTube algorithm to take the wheel and guide me into the wee hours.

Whether it’s football highlights from my childhood or live performances from some of my favourite bands and artists, the time just seems to pass by in the blink of an eye with the YouTube app open on the TV.

That’s often to the chagrin of my wife who is either trying to sleep in bed while the soundbar blasting, or victim to me waking her up on the couch to “watch this!”

So, news that YouTube is testing a sleep timer on its Premium subscribers with a view to rolling it out to the user base comes with both gratitude and sadness.

Get Sky Sports with Sky Stream on the cheap

Get Sky Sports with Sky Stream on the cheap

Get Sky Sports, Sky Entertainment and Netflix for £43 a month with a free Sky Stream puck

  • Sky
  • Was £52
  • Now £43
View Deal

Graditude because it’ll probably encourage me to get to bed a little earlier, and sadness because it would curtail the theraputic element of finding a rare Simon & Garfunkel performance from 1968 and listening as I drift in and out of the ether.

The experiemental feature will be available until September 2, YouTube says (via 9to5Google). In a post on the site’s ‘New’ section, the video sharing platform says: “Sleep Timer lets you set a timer to automatically pause playback after a certain amount of time.

“After signing up, open YouTube on your mobile device or on desktop and navigate to the settings menu while playing a video to try Sleep Timer.”

YouTube Sleep Timer
Image credit: 9to5Google

Users will be able to choose from 10, 15, 20, 30, 45, and 60 minutes and the end of the video, however long that may be.

We’d imagine that soon after the test is over, Google will roll this feature out to the entire userbase. Google currently has a digital health feature that invites users to take a break after a certain period of watching, set by the user themselves. However, this one’s more for the night owls out there.

You might like…

OpenAI fears humans will become ’emotionally reliant’ on ChatGPT’s human voice

OpenAI fears humans will become ’emotionally reliant’ on ChatGPT’s human voice

Chris Smith 35 mins ago
Apple Maps is making it easier to plan your day without moving too far

Apple Maps is making it easier to plan your day without moving too far

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
Could Apple Intelligence end up as a paid service?

Could Apple Intelligence end up as a paid service?

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
How to stream all the EFL Championship games this weekend

How to stream all the EFL Championship games this weekend

Chris Smith 4 hours ago
OnePlus Open 2 rumors: Everything we know so far

OnePlus Open 2 rumors: Everything we know so far

Jessica Gorringe 9 hours ago
The Cambridge Evo One is a stylish all-in-one wireless speaker

The Cambridge Evo One is a stylish all-in-one wireless speaker

Kob Monney 13 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words