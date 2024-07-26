Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

YouTube shows ad-blockers black, black and more black

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

YouTube has struck yet another blow in its efforts to oust the ad blockers.

After slowing users internet connections, blocking access to videos completely, and then skipping to the end of them, YouTube has a new weapon that might convince people putting up with ads is more preferable.

Now users using ad-blockers to bypass commercial interruption are reporting seeing a black screen for up to 20 seconds before the video plays, in place of advertisements.

It’s likely, as Android Police reports, due to Google beginning to roll out server-side ad injection technology. This tech actually places the advertisement within the video itself, making it very difficult for ad-blockers to do their job.

When web extension ad blockers attempt to combat the new trick, the result is the black screen.

That might be enough to deter some YouTubers from enabling the ad-blockers but for others on Reddit, defiance is the order of the day

One Redditor wrote: “Even 12 seconds of black void are better than 6 seconds of ad. Saves me the trouble of muting audio and looking away.” Another said: “I’d rather stare into a black void than an ad for six seconds.”

The underlying goal is to get YouTubers who are sick and tired of commercials to sign up for YouTube Premium, which gets rid of ads entirely and includes access to YouTube Musc as well.

There’s a bunch of other perks too, but not enough for those who won’t allow advertisements under any circumstances. The battle goes on, but it appears YouTube is pretty close to coming out on top.

