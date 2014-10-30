YouTube now supports 60fps video uploads

YouTube has finally added full support for high frame rate 60fps video uploads to its video service.

You may remember that 60fps video support supposedly came to YouTube back in June, but that was only for certain special trailers at the time. Now YouTube finally appears to have followed through, and regular users can upload their clips in full 60 frames per second glory.

The newly accepted 60fps standard makes for much smoother videos, which will be most noticeable in action videos and video games that support the standard.

Indeed, 60fps has long been viewed as a golden standard for video game developers to aspire to, though it is rarely attained, as most developers have opted for 30fps (if that) and the greater visual splendour that it affords. However, with the power of the current generation, average frame rates do seem to be creeping up.

But you should see general benefits outside of gaming. Given the fact that pretty much all mid to high-end smartphones these days support 60fps video recording at 720p and 1080p, it should make a noticeable difference to the general standard of YouTube videos, alongside those popular video game clips (again, where 60fps is supported in the source game).

In order to watch 60fps videos back, you’ll have to do so at the 720p or 1080p HD standard. It seems to work in both the Google Chrome (obviously) and Safari web browsers.

