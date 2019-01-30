YouTube Music now available on Sonos devices

Beginning today (Wednesday 30th), the YouTube Music service will be available to play on all Sonos speakers

The Sonos ecosystem has a wealth of streaming apps available and you can now add YouTube Music to its formidable roster.

Users with YouTube Music Premium or a YouTube Premium subscription can now “play official songs, albums, thousands of playlists, and artist radio” on top of YouTube’s library of remixes, live performances and covers you won’t be able to find anywhere else.

A number of YouTube Music features will be making their way to the Sonos app. They include ‘Recommended’, which is as it sounds, a selection of tracks based on your favourite songs. There are playlists “for your every mood”, plus the last songs played.

With ‘New Releases’, you can listen to a curation of the latest songs and albums tailored to your tastes. The ‘Top YouTube Charts’ allow you to see what songs are popular. They’ll be a local version of the Top 100 Songs chart so you can see what’s trending in the country you live in.

‘Your Mixtape’ is a personalized playlist that features a mix of your favorites and new songs that appears to be curated by YouTube (or its algorithm). ‘Your Mixtape’ is always updating, so you can rely on it to deliver a new combination of songs to you within the Sonos app.

Last but not least is the ‘Library’, where you can find your saved playlists, albums and songs.

YouTube for Sonos is available in all countries where YouTube Music and YouTube Premium are available. You can sign up to a one-month free trial to YouTube Music here, and you can find out more information on how to set up your account with Sonos here.

