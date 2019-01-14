YouTube on iOS just got a lot more like Instagram Stories

Google has made it a lot easier to while away the houses watching videos on YouTube with a new Instagram Stories-inspired feature.

An update for the iOS app enables users to simply swipe between videos on the Recommended tab, just as they would if enjoying friends’ Stories.

The new feature requires a horizontal swipe left or right to move between videos, and will work whether you’re watching in portrait or landscape mode.

YouTube also says the feature will save your place in the video while swiping back and forth. That way you’ll be able to pick up where you left off.

The news comes via a TechCrunch report on Monday, which says Google is making the change to optimise playback for the mobile audience, where 70% of videos are now viewed.

There’s no news on when the feature will roll out for Android users, who are often behind their iPhone counterparts despite the obvious Google connection.

It’s not the first Instagram-inspired addition, YouTube has added in recent times either, as Google looks to the social networks to keep users engaged.

The company has recently added Stories of its own, as well as autoplaying videos. While a double table on a video will register a ‘like’ in Instagram, doing so in YouTube will enable the viewer to jump 10 seconds in either direction.

Will this change encourage you to spend more time on YouTube? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.