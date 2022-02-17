 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

YouTube has a misinformation plan that doesn’t harm free speech

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to solve a problem like misinformation? Well, no-one has yet, but YouTube is considering a way to limit its spread without treading on free speech for content it considers ‘borderline’.

While videos that violate the company’s content policies are being constantly removed from the platform, those questionable ones that don’t hit the threshold present a problem for the Google-owned platform.

Referring to the “cross-platform problem”, one potential solution the company is considering is preventing this misinformation from going viral, while allowing it to remain on the platform to further discussion and education.

In a blog post on the matter (via Engadget) the company said it may remove the share button for videos it is uncomfortable with recommending to people, which would prevent them from easily being embedded on other sites.

Neal Mohan, YouTube’s chief product officer, says views “videos that don’t quite cross the line of our policies for removal but that we don’t necessarily want to recommend to people,” are already greatly reduced through recommendations algorithms. Less than 1% of the consumption of these clips comes from recommendations.

“But even if we aren’t recommending a certain borderline video, it may still get views through other websites that link to or embed a YouTube video,” he adds.

“One possible way to address this is to disable the share button or break the link on videos that we’re already limiting in recommendations. That effectively means you couldn’t embed or link to a borderline video on another site. But we grapple with whether preventing shares may go too far in restricting a viewer’s freedoms.”

You might like…

New Android 13 app streaming feature sounds awesome

New Android 13 app streaming feature sounds awesome

Chris Smith 18 mins ago
iPhone 14 Pro could match the Galaxy S22 in one key way

iPhone 14 Pro could match the Galaxy S22 in one key way

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Stranger Things 4 release date revealed – and it’s coming in two volumes

Stranger Things 4 release date revealed – and it’s coming in two volumes

Chris Smith 4 hours ago
Oppo Find X5 Pro: All you need to know about the new flagship phone

Oppo Find X5 Pro: All you need to know about the new flagship phone

Peter Phelps 8 hours ago
OnePlus Nord CE 2: Specs, price and all the important details

OnePlus Nord CE 2: Specs, price and all the important details

Jon Mundy 9 hours ago
Samsung MWC 2022: New Galaxy Book laptops expected

Samsung MWC 2022: New Galaxy Book laptops expected

Ryan Jones 11 hours ago

The company is conscious that cancelling out alternate views about important topics could harm the overall discussion. So the key could be to allow space for this content while making it harder for that information to travel far and wide on its watch.

“We need to be careful to balance limiting the spread of potentially harmful misinformation, while allowing space for discussion of and education about sensitive and controversial topics,” Mohan says.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.