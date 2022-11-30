 large image

YouTube for iPhone and iPad constantly crashing? You’re not alone

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

YouTube app users on iPhone and iPad are experiencing constant crashing, but Google is promising a fix is forthcoming.

In an issue we were able to replicate, the app shuts down whenever the user begins watching a video and does not restart. We timed the crash at about a minute after launching the app. It’s a significant flaw we don’t often see with a high profile, core application like YouTube, and the company has quickly responded.

In a tweet on the verified TeamYouTube account, the video-sharing giant wrote: “Hi, we’re aware that many of you using the YouTube app on iOS devices may be experiencing crashes. We’re so sorry about this and have begun working on a fix! Updates soon.”

The tweet ended with a magnifying glass emoji, hinting that although Google knows there’s a problem, it doesn’t know the cause of the issue yet. Some users have responded to the tweet saying a reinstall fixed the issue, while others said it briefly fixed the issue. More users responded by saying reinstalls were ineffective.

There are reports suggesting the tvOS app for Apple TV is also struggling, while some say YouTube Music is playing up too. For what it’s worth, YouTube TV is working just fine on iOS and Apple TV at the time of writing. Android users are completely unaffected.

We’ll keep you posted regarding YouTube’s response and the fix.

