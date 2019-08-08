Following Amazon and Google’s latest truce, YouTube is finally rolling out to all Fire TV devices today. Alexa Announcements is being rolled out simultaneously – adding a one-way intercom system to the devices.

YouTube has already been released on some Fire TV devices but from today you can download it on the Fire TV Stick (1st Gen), Fire TV (1st Gen), Fire TV (2rd Gen) and Fire TV (3rd Gen).

Amazon has also announced Alexa Announcements is making its way to all Fire TV devices. The feature is automatically enabled in all supported countries and can be modified via the Alexa app on your phone.

Alexa Announcements lets you convey a message across all Alexa-enabled devices in your home. On the Fire TV, simply say “Alexa, announce dinner is ready” into the Alexa Voice Remote and it will do just that.

Fire TV can receive the Alexa Announcements as well but the TV it is connected to will need to be on and on the correct input.

The devices will get visual and audio notifications to warn users of an impending announcement along with the content you are watching being paused. Handily, the playback will then resume once the message is over.

The YouTube app will support Alexa voice controls as well. You can command your Fire TV to open the app and also issue commands like pause, play, rewind and fast-forward. The YouTube app on Fire TV can present 4K HDR up to 60fps on TVs that support it.

Early in July, Amazon and Google announced their truce over supporting each other’s video platforms. Until recently, no Amazon devices supported YouTube and no Google devices supported Amazon Prime Video.

The dispute made it outside the video platforms too. Amazon still does not sell Google Chromecast products through its online store.

Amazon revealed Alexa Announcements in May when it was made available on the Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Spot and Echo Show. Before Announcements, Echo devices could only call each other one to one rather than being able to broadcast across a whole home.

