YouTube Dark Mode finally available to all Android users, months after iOS

YouTube’s long-awaited Dark Mode is finally rolling out for all users of the Android app, reports say.

Dark Mode flips the switch on the colour scheme, offering dark grey backgrounds as opposed to white, making it a little kinder on your eyes when viewing at night, or for long periods of time.

It arrived on the web earlier this year and on iOS shortly thereafter, before rolling out on a small selection of Android devices back in July. Now, Android Police reports, it’s coming to everyone on the Google-based platform, and not before time.

The update is easy enough to enable, providing it has hit your Android device. Firstly, ensure you’ve upgraded to the latest version from the Google Play store. Then you’ll need to head to Settings > General. Just beneath the ‘Remind me to take a break’ feature, you’ll see a Dark Theme toggle, which asks users whether they want to “enable the dark theme throughout the app”. You may also see a prompt on the YouTube app home page next time you open the app, which you can enable or dismiss.

Once enabled, YouTubers should immediately see the change without the need to restart the app. Android Police says this hasn’t been the case for all users enabling the dark mode. However, force closing and restarting the YouTube app has worked for some users.

Why Google has made the majority of Android users wait for the update, months after it landed on iOS isn’t clear. However, it’s a practice the company has often engaged in during the last few years.

What do you make of the YouTube Dark Mode update? Why do you think Google took so long to deliver it to its own Android community? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.