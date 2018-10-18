New YouTube beta programme lets Android users test upcoming features

YouTube has finally created a beta programme for its Android app, letting helpful users test upcoming features that have the potential to see public release.

As cited by Android Police, by opting in through the Play Store, YouTube Beta testers will have access to upcoming features within the Android app before the general public does. So far, those already signed up as beta testers haven’t yet been pushed an update that includes pre-release features so here’s hoping the company actually makes use of its new army of tester soon.

How to sign up for the YouTube Beta on Android

If you want to become part of this exclusive crowd you can do so one of two ways. Navigate to the YouTube app page on the Play Store and hit ‘Join Now’ under the ‘Become a beta tester’ section or alternatively, head to this link to sign up via YouTube’s web-based opt-in page instead.

Alongside the arrival of the YouTube Beta on Android, YouTube Go – the lightweight YouTube app for Android Go that allows offline playback, has just reached 100 million downloads. It’s an impressive milestone considering the app originally only operated as a closed test within India.

Since then, it’s been made available in some 130 countries, pops up as a suggested download when searching for YouTube on the Play Store from a compatible device and comes pre-loaded on any Android Go devices.

