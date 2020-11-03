YouTube has a new all-time views champion doo doo doo doo doo doo

Today, western civilisation arrives at its most pivotal point in modern history, but we thought you’d still like to know Baby Shark is now the most popular YouTube video of all-time.

The catchy kids song, which basically just names all the members of a shark family over and over again, has now racked up more than 7.04 billion views on the platform.

The song/nursery rhyme was recorded by the South Korean company Pinkfong and has likely racked up its incredible views tally due to toddlers’ desire to watch the song over and over again. The song also lasts just 1 minute and 21 seconds, which has likely aided the view count too.

The BBC reports that the song would have earned around $5.2 million from YouTube advertising revenue, while the number of streams thus far would take 30,187 years to enjoy/endure back-to-back.

Baby Shark has now overtaken the previous leader, the song Despacito from Latin artist Luis Fonsi. That overtook Wiz Khalifa’s See You Again from Furious 7, which overtook Psy’s Gangnam Style.

Any least Ed Sheeran is continuing to fly the flag for the UK with his objectively abysmal song Shape of You, which inexplicably has over five billion views and sits in third place overall.

The current top ten is as follows:

1) Baby Shark Dance – Pingfong – 7.042 billion views

2) Despacito – Luis Fonsi – 7.038 billion views

3) Shape of You – Ed Sheeran – 5.05 billion views

4) See You Again – Wiz Khalifa – 4.79 billion views

5) Masha and the Bear – Get Movies – 4.36 billion views

6) Johny Johny Yes Papa – Loo Loo Kids – 4.14 billion views

7) Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson – 3.99 billion views

8) Gangnam Style – Psy – 3.84 billion views

9) Learning Colours – Miroshka TV – 3.65 billion views

10) Sorry – Justin Bieber – 3.36 billion views

If you’re interested, the first ever member of the one billion club was Gangnam Style, while the first video made prior to the foundation of YouTube to reach one billion views was the GOAT music video – Guns N’ Roses’ November Rain.

